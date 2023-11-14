Vince Nakayama Joins GoPro as Senior Vice President of Engineering

News provided by

GoPro, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that Vince Nakayama has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering, effective immediately.

Mr. Nakayama will provide strategic leadership across GoPro's engineering organization, including hardware, software, and cloud—helping to drive innovation to the next level. With this new hire, GoPro reaffirms its commitment to delivering a world-class and TAM-expanding hardware and software ecosystem of products and services to its global customers.

"Vince's impressive track record and visionary leadership have consistently delivered results in both the hardware and software domains," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "We look forward to having him help drive innovation while aligning our hardware and software strategies, streamlining product development, and optimizing performance across the engineering organization."

Mr. Nakayama brings deep experience in creating value at the intersection of hardware, software and user experience, most recently as the Vice President of Product and Program Management at Microsoft's Surface division. Prior to Microsoft, Nakayama held strategic leadership roles at Amazon, Apple, Sony, and Flex.

"I'm excited to join GoPro at this pivotal time as it looks to expand its product roadmap in innovative ways to reach more potential customers," said Mr. Nakayama. "I'm an avid GoPro user and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and US News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com

Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Also from this source

GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and posted management commentary,...
GoPro Subscription Service Surpasses 2.5 Million Subscribers, Growing 20% Year-Over-Year

GoPro Subscription Service Surpasses 2.5 Million Subscribers, Growing 20% Year-Over-Year

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that its subscription service surpassed 2.5 million subscribers at the end of Q3, growing 20%...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.