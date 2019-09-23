vineyard vines Announces Continued Partnership with Bright Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines , the lifestyle apparel brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, is continuing their partnership with Bright Pink, the only non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. The limited-edition collection includes styles for the whole family and accessories bearing the brand's whale logo paired with the breast cancer awareness Pink Ribbon. In the continued effort to promote Breast Cancer Awareness, from September 23 to October 31, 2019, vineyard vines will donate 20% of all sales from the product collection to Bright Pink. The assortment will be made available for purchase at vineyardvines.com and select vineyard vines stores.

Marking the third year of this partnership, this special collection raises much needed awareness around breast and ovarian cancer, while honoring loved ones who have been lost or are presently fighting. Priced from $32.50-$95.00, the assortment includes some of the brand's best-selling tee silhouettes for men, women and kids, as well as a silk tie detailed with the brand's smiling pink whale logo paired with the iconic Pink Ribbon.

"Continuing our partnership with Bright Pink is an important, personal mission, as we lost our mom to cancer and experienced first-hand the effects this horrible disease has on loved ones," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founders adds, "We are grateful that we can continue to work with Bright Pink whose mission is to empower and educate women to know their risks and manage their health proactively."

"Bright Pink is so proud to team up with Vineyard Vines for a third year this fall to spread our message of Breast & Ovarian Cancer prevention to customers nationwide. Through the generosity of vineyard vine's commitment to our mission we will have the power to educate and equip thousands of women on their breast and ovarian cancer risk, and together we will create a more beautiful and brighter future," said Katie Thiede, CEO Bright Pink

In conjunction with the special collection, the vineyard vines website will enable consumers to proactively take their health into their own hands through Bright Pink's "AssessYourRisk.org" self-evaluation. Additionally, starting this month, vineyard vines and Ocean Spray will partner to support Bright Pink by uniting to further empower women to take charge of their health.

ABOUT vineyard vines®

A company best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over ninety freestanding stores.

ABOUT Bright Pink®

Bright Pink is a national nonprofit focused on the prevention of breast and ovarian cancer. The organization's mission is to save women's lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to know their risk and manage their health proactively. Bright Pink's innovative programs motivate women to prioritize prevention, help women assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, equip women with personalized risk-management recommendations, and empower women to manage their health proactively in partnership with a healthcare provider. Since 2007, Bright Pink has inspired over 1.5 million women to be their own best health advocates. Join us in putting Awareness in Action™ at BrightPink.org.

