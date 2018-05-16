vineyard vines Announces Exclusive Collaboration With Discovery Channel's Shark Week

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of vineyard vines and the 30th anniversary of Shark Week, the vineyard vines and Shark Week collection will launch online at vineyardvines.com and in select vineyard vines stores on May 30. The launch will lead up to the summer's week-long, must-see event of shark programming, which will air on Discovery Channel from July 22 to July 29.

"We started our company on Martha's Vineyard inspired by living the Good Life, which to us means being out on the water. We've been fascinated by sharks for as long as we can remember and appreciate the importance of their place in the ocean," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "The opportunity to partner with Shark Week was a no brainer for us and to be able to support a trusted organization, like Oceana, is definitely an "Every Day Should Feel This Good" moment for our brand."

"We grew up on the water and our father taught us how to love and respect the ocean. We have been catch and release fishermen our entire lives, and the ocean became a staple of our summer, lifestyle and subsequently the inspiration for vineyard vines. Saltwater is in the DNA of our brand and we want everyone to be able to enjoy the ocean forever," added Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder.

"Discovery Consumer Products is thrilled to be partnering with vineyard vines in celebration of Shark Week's 30th Anniversary," said Leigh Anne Brodsky, Executive Vice President, Discovery Global Enterprises, Discovery, Inc. "vineyard vines apparel and accessories are a summer staple in the U.S. and make a wonderful addition to Shark Week's merchandising program. Together, we can give Shark Week superfans the opportunity to support ocean conservation while celebrating this amazing week."

To further support the partnership with Shark Week and Oceana, vineyard vines will be hosting an in-store event at their Westfield Century City location (10250 California State Route 2, Los Angeles, CA 90067) on Tuesday, June 12th from 6-8pm. Guests will receive 10% off their purchase, while vineyard vines will give 10% back to Oceana. For more information on the event please contact the store at (213) 330-0233. To view the complete vineyard vines + Shark Week collection visit www.vineyardvines.com.

ABOUT vineyard vines®

A company best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over ninety freestanding stores.

ABOUT Discovery Channel:

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the- scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

ABOUT Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to- consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend Group; and digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

ABOUT Oceana:

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 200 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that one billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit www.oceana.org to learn more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vineyard-vines-announces-exclusive-collaboration-with-discovery-channels-shark-week-300649434.html

SOURCE vineyard vines

Related Links

http://www.vineyardvines.com

