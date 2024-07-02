VINEYARD VINES ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER COLLABORATION WITH JEEP®

Two American Icons Embark on an Exclusive Collection, Road Trip and a Once in a Lifetime vineyard vines Custom Jeep Gladiator Giveaway

STAMFORD, Conn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle apparel brand renowned for its iconic smiling pink whale logo and classic, casual clothing, is thrilled to announce its first-ever collaboration with Jeep®, the legendary SUV brand. This July, as vineyard vines celebrates their 26th birthday and Jeep rings in its 83rd, the two brands will introduce an exclusive capsule collection that celebrates their shared passion for adventure and the outdoors. The collection will launch online at vineyardvines.com and in select stores along with a sweepstakes to win a custom vineyard vines Jeep Gladiator among other prizes. The collaboration pays tribute to the early days of vineyard vines when Co-Founders Shep and Ian Murray would travel across New England selling ties out of their own Jeep Wrangler.

The limited-edition vineyard vines X Jeep capsule collection features apparel in soft fabrics and colorways reminiscent of a beach sunset perfect for summer adventures. Fans can look forward to stylish and comfortable hats, sweatshirts, shirts, and shorts, for men and women, all embodying the laid-back vibe of both brands. To celebrate this collaboration, a custom vineyard vines Jeep Gladiator will embark on a promotional road trip, stopping in select locations to showcase the collection, host exclusive events, and promote the Enter-to-Win a custom Jeep vehicle X vineyard vines sweepstakes.

"In 1998, we followed our dreams and started selling ties out of the back of a Jeep Wrangler on Martha's Vineyard. Now, partnering with the Jeep brand for an exclusive collection, road tour, and giveaway is the ultimate 'Every Day Should Feel this Good' moment for us," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder of vineyard vines.

"We have been chasing our dream of vineyard vines in a Jeep since we were able to drive. There's no better feeling than being behind the wheel of a Jeep vehicle. Be it an old CJ-7 or one of today's Rubicons, the feeling is the same: boundless opportunity, freedom ahead and the ability to chase your dream! It's come full circle and we are so happy to be able to share our love of Jeeps by giving away a custom vineyard vines Gladiator Rubicon that we specced out specifically to embody the EDSFTG life," added Ian Murray, Co-Founder of vineyard vines.

"The Jeep brand holds a rich, truly American history that is steeped in freedom and adventure and holds a unique place deep in the hearts of our owners and enthusiasts as well as fans and followers," said Kim Adams House, head of licensing, merchandising and multicultural marketing, Stellantis. "Vineyard Vines and its 'good life' ethos expresses a dimension of the Jeep brand's qualities and its, 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything' spirit . This special collaboration creates an authentic bridge, allowing each brand's communities to demonstrate their love of both brands at the time that those golden New England summers begin."

Jeep and vineyard vines were brought together by FCA's licensing agent, IMG. For more information on the vineyard vines X Jeep Collection, details on the road tour and giveaway, please visit vineyardvines.com or follow the brands on social media using the hashtag #VVJeepGiveaway.

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, vineyard vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features, and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep® brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep® Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep® 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep® brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep® brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep® brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

