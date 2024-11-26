Vineyard Vines Announces Expanded Partnership with Toys For Tots This GivingTuesday

This GivingTuesday, vineyard vines Teams Up Again with Toys For Tots, the Organization that Collected and Distributed 25 Million Toys to over 10 Million Economically Disadvantaged Children This Past Year and Will Host Fleet-Wide Toy Drive in All vineyard vines Stores

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the iconic lifestyle apparel brand known for its smiling pink whale logo, is proud to announce its expanded partnership with Toys for Tots, a national charity program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. This year, vineyard vines will again make a one-time donation* to Toys For Tots on Tuesday, December 3rd, GivingTuesday to help them fulfill their mission of providing toys to children in need – at Christmastime and beyond! Vineyard vines will also host a fleetwide toy drive in all of its retail and outlet locations from December 1st - December 8th.

"It's a privilege to work alongside such a meaningful organization like Toys for Tots," said Shep Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of Vineyard Vines. "This time of year is all about family, happiness, and giving, and we're proud to support a cause that makes that a reality for so many."

"As a company whose motto is 'Every day should feel this good,' we believe that with the help of Toys for Tots, our teams, and our customers, we can help to make 'Every holiday feel this good' as well," added Ian Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of Vineyard Vines.

"Partnering with community-oriented businesses like vineyard vines enables us to bring joy to children across the country who need it most," said Colonel Ted Silvester, USMC (Retired), Vice President of Marketing & Development, for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "The donations collected by vineyard vines demonstrate the power of community in action and the impact we can provide together assisting families in need."

Between December 1st - December 8th, customers who bring in new, unwrapped toys will receive a 20% off card, valid at vineyard vines stores from January - April 2025. To join vineyard vines in celebrating Giving Tuesday and supporting Toys for Tots, please visit vineyard vines stores and shop online at www.vineyardvines.com.

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT TOYS FOR TOTS

Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve-led program that has been distributing toys to children in need since 1947. Their mission is to collect and deliver new, unwrapped toys to impoverished children, ensuring that every child experiences the joy of the holiday season. Through donations and partnerships, Toys for Tots continues to spread happiness and bring holiday cheer to millions of children across the United States.

