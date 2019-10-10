vineyard vines Announces New Concept Store With Renowned Sports Commentator Jim Nantz

"We are excited to team up once again with Jim Nantz, a long-time resident of Pebble Beach and the voice of golf for over 30 years," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO and co-founder. "Following the great success of the launch of Jim Nantz by vineyard vines in spring 2019, we're looking forward to engaging with the community in Pebble Beach and further sharing Every Day Should Feel This Good moments with all who stop by."

"Jim is one of golf's most respected figures and we're thrilled to bring our partnership full circle with the Pebble Beach concept store," added Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO and co-founder. "We look forward to also expanding our retail footprint on the West Coast and finding new ways to outfit our customers both on and off the course."

"To call Pebble Beach the home of this new collection is a dream come true," said Jim Nantz. "I am grateful to Shep and Ian for their support from day one. We are committed to creating the next great golf apparel brand and this is a gigantic step on our exciting journey. Pebble Beach is the ultimate golf destination, but it is more than just that. Every facet of the resort lives up to the gold standard put forth by CEO Bill Perocchi and his remarkable team. Our new store will be a perfect reflection of the Pebble Beach way of life."

Added Perocchi, "Jim Nantz has been a great friend of the Pebble Beach Company and we couldn't be more delighted to provide the location for his flagship store. The vineyard vines brand ethos and the quality of Jim's collection dovetail perfectly with the Pebble Beach brand and the lifestyles of our resort guests, golfers and residents."

About vineyard vines®

A New England-based company best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, vineyard vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented "the good life." In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialties and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com, and at over 100 freestanding stores.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates four renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, and Del Monte™ Golf Course. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™, Pebble Beach Golf Academy™, and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational presented by Dell Technologies, Pebble Beachsm Food & Wine, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2023 U.S. Women's Open and 2027 U.S. Open Championships, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

