vineyard vines Becomes The Official Style Of The Boston Red Sox And Fenway Park

vineyard vines will kick-off their partnership with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park on April 5, the team's home opener. In addition to offering exclusive apparel and accessories, the brand will activate Fenway's Rooftop Sessions, a pre-game concert series on the Strega Deck. vineyard vines signage will also be displayed on the Third Base line near the field's iconic Green Monster.

"Baseball is a treasured American pastime and the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park are an iconic institution in the sport. As a proud New England brand, we couldn't be more excited to partner with one of New England's favorite teams and further enhance our involvement in the Boston community," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder.

"Working with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park was a natural fit and a wonderful complement to our preexisting sports collaborations with longstanding American traditions such as The Kentucky Derby and The America's Cup, along with our partnership with renowned sportscaster, Jim Nantz," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "We started our company on Martha's Vineyard inspired by 'Every day should feel this good' experiences and the spirit of the Boston Red Sox and their fans reflects our passion, proving this partnership to be a true homerun."

"We are thrilled to call vineyard vines The Official Style of the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "Their brand represents New England so well. We couldn't think of a more perfect fit."

On Thursday, April 26, the brand will celebrate the collaboration with the Boston Red Sox at the opening event of the newly renovated Prudential Center store at 800 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02199. Special guests include Wally the Green Monster, the Boston Red Sox World Series trophy, among others. In support of the partnership, a portion of the proceeds from the night's event will go back to the Red Sox Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to the education, recreation and health needs of children and families in need across New England. For more information about the event, please contact vineyard vines Prudential Center at (617) 927-0490.

ABOUT vineyard vines®

A company best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over ninety freestanding stores.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vineyard-vines-becomes-the-official-style-of-the-boston-red-sox-and-fenway-park-300622584.html

SOURCE vineyard vines

Related Links

http://www.vineyardvines.com

