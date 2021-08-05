Vineyard Vines Brings Back Annual 'Whales for a Cause' Campaigns in Partnership with Simon & Schuster and First Book

"We're excited to celebrate the return of Whales for a Cause and are honored to continue the work that is so important to both Shep and myself, as well as our vineyard vines family," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "First Book serves so many communities with the important work that they do, and now more than ever we are seeing the need for more educational materials in underserved areas. We couldn't be happier to partner with them once again as we bring back this valuable program," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder.

"First Book is thrilled to be back as partner for this year's Whales for a Cause campaign," said Kyle Zimmer President and CEO of First Book. "As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, we recognize now more than ever that books offer an escape for young students to broaden their minds and unleash their imaginations. I can't thank our partners vineyard vines and Simon & Schuster enough for working with us over the years to engage families across the country and provide the critical resource of new books."

"We are so happy to support First Book's commitment to educational equity," said Liz Perl, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Simon & Schuster. "We're proud to share our books and love of reading with the communities that they reach, and to amplify the program through this partnership with vineyard vines."

Continuing the brand's mission to serve the community, vineyard vines' Whales for a Cause campaign annually selects a notable cause to support. This year's campaign follows behind past partnerships with Connecticut's Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk to help preserve the marine resource and Pajama Program, a non-profit providing new pajamas and books to children in need.

To join in on the campaign and find out more, please visit https://www.vineyardvines.com/whalesforacause/whalesforacause.html and follow along on Instagram @vineyardvines using #WhalesForACause.

ABOUT vineyard vines® A company best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over ninety freestanding stores stopping it in its course.

ABOUT Simon & Schuster Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS Company, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Adams Media, Avid Reader Press, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com

ABOUT First Book First Book transforms the lives of children in need. Through a sustainable, market-driven model, First Book is creating equal access to quality education — making everything from brand-new, high-quality books and educational resources, to sports equipment, winter coats, snacks, and more – affordable to its member network of more than 500,000 educators who exclusively serve kids in need. Since 1992, First Book has distributed more than 200 million books and educational resources to programs and schools serving children from low-income families in more than 30 countries. First Book currently reaches an average of 5 million children every year and supports more than one in four of the estimated 1.3 million classrooms and programs serving children in need. With an additional 1,000 educators joining each week, First Book i

s the largest and fastest-growing network of educators in the United States exclusively serving kids in need.

Eligible educators, librarians, providers, and others serving children in need can sign up at firstbook.org/register . For more information, please visit firstbook.org or follow the latest news on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/FirstBook ) and Twitter ( www.twitter.com/FirstBook ).

