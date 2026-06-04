vineyard vines Celebrates Enduring Collaboration with the Jeep® Brand Through New Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

The Collaboration of two American Icons of Summer Honors the Shared Spirit of Adventure That Helped Inspire vineyard vines

STAMFORD, Conn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the American lifestyle brand known for its smiling pink whale logo, is excited to announce its second collaboration with the Jeep® brand through a new limited-edition summer capsule collection inspired by the shared values that have connected the two brands for decades: freedom, adventure, optimism, and the timeless spirit of the American summer. Launching June 4, 2026 online at vineyardvines.com and in stores, the collection celebrates the authentic connection between vineyard vines Co-Founders and CEOs Shep and Ian Murray and the Jeep brand, a relationship that dates back long before vineyard vines was founded.

vineyard vines × Jeep® collection

More than a collaboration, the vineyard vines × Jeep® collection celebrates two iconic names that have become enduring symbols of the American summer, from road trips and beach weekends to Fourth of July traditions and adventures spent outdoors. As vineyard vines approaches its anniversary this July alongside the Jeep brand's 85th anniversary and the lead-up to America 250, the partnership brings together two heritage brands rooted in freedom, optimism, and a shared belief in embracing every moment of the journey. Together, vineyard vines and the Jeep brand capture a timeless spirit of Americana that continues to resonate across generations.

On July 4, 1998, brothers Shep and Ian Murray started vineyard vines by packing up their Jeep® Wrangler with the neckties they had designed and drove around Martha's Vineyard selling ties out of the back. Nearly three decades later, the Jeep brand remains deeply woven into the vineyard vines story and continues to symbolize the sense of freedom, adventure, and possibility that drove the brothers from the very beginning.

Rooted in that shared history, the new vineyard vines × Jeep® limited-edition collection blends classic Americana with coastal style through a range of men's, women's, boys' and accessory styles designed for summer adventures on the road, on the water, and everywhere in between. The collection reflects the laid-back optimism and outdoor spirit that both brands have championed for generations.

The two brands first partnered in 2024 on a limited-edition capsule collection and custom Jeep® Gladiator giveaway that toured the country on a national road trip. Following the overwhelming response to that collaboration, vineyard vines and the Jeep brand have reunited once again to celebrate the enduring connection between the brands and the communities who share a passion for exploration, authenticity, and making every day feel this good.

"Jeep vehicles have always been a part of our family's journey for generations," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "From our grandpa's dog named Jeepy, to our dad hunting in a Willys on Martha's Vineyard, to Ian and me selling ties out of the back of our Wranglers while chasing this crazy American Dream we had, Jeep 4x4's have always been there for us. Even today, all three Murray brothers have CJ-7s, Ian and I have nearly 20 Jeep vehicles in our collection, and now our kids love them too! There's something about being in a Jeep 4x4 that represents freedom, adventure, and the idea that anything is possible. That feeling is a huge part of the spirit behind vineyard vines, which is why this partnership feels so authentic and special to us."

"Jeep brand and vineyard vines represent the spirit of adventure and chasing the American Dream," said Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "Whether it's driving my old CJ-7 on the open road or putting on my favorite vineyard vines shirt, both feel incredible, and both have gotten better with age. The response to our first collaboration made it clear that this connection resonated far beyond the product itself. To come together again in an even bigger way through the collection and the storytelling is something we're truly proud of and excited to share."

"The response to our Jeep and vineyard vines collection, which joins together two brands rooted in a shared love of freedom and outdoor exploration, has been incredibly strong," said Robin Freed James, Head of Merchandising & Licensing, Stellantis. "From that connection comes our natural next chapter, a new line that extends the Jeep spirit beyond the road and invites people to live that sense of adventure wherever it takes them."

For more information, visit vineyardvines.com or follow @vineyardvines across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, vineyard vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT JEEP®

Celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2026, Jeep® is one of the most recognized and respected automotive nameplates in the world. Since the first Jeep was produced in 1941, the brand has defined freedom, capability, and the spirit of adventure for generations of drivers across the globe. From the iconic Wrangler to the legendary Grand Wagoneer, Jeep continues to uphold its founding promise: go anywhere, do anything, and do it with conviction. Jeep is part of Stellantis. For more information, visit jeep.com.

CONTACT: Allysha Dunnigan, [email protected].

SOURCE vineyard vines