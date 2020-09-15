vineyard vines Encourages Employees to Vote with Paid Time Off and Shortened Hours for 2020 Election

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines today announced its commitment to shorten hours of operation nationally on Election Day (November 3) and to giving employees three hours of paid time off if their schedules do not allow for voting. This commitment comes as vineyard vines joins Time To Vote , the business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in the U.S. elections.

"We are honored to take this non-partisan pledge and encourage everyone to go out and make a difference by voting. We believe that the demands of work and life should not impact one's ability to participate in this election," said Shep Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of vineyard vines. "Voter participation is important to us. We want to ensure that our employees from all across the country are prepared to vote and feel empowered to let their voices be heard on November 3rd," added Ian Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of vineyard vines.

Shortened operating hours on Election Day include stores and corporate offices. Exact details of store hours will be available at www.vineyardvines.com . In addition to paid time off, vineyard vines is also launching an educational effort internally to provide employees resources and non-partisan information on how to vote, who is on the ballot in their state and information regarding vote-by-mail and early voting options.

To encourage customers to stay informed and hit the polls on election day, the brand is launching an exclusive limited-edition collection which will feature election-inspired t-shirts, hats and stickers for men, women and kids. The vineyard vines VOTE capsule collection will launch on September 15th exclusively on www.vineyardvines.com. The brand will also be sharing resources with its customers and followers to check their voter registrations, look up polling places and to get election reminders.

About vineyard vines®

A New England-based company best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, vineyard vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented "the good life." In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialties and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog, at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com, and at over 100 freestanding stores.

Contact:

Nicole Sutliff

Senior Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

203-504-5788

SOURCE vineyard vines