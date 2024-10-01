VINEYARD VINES PARTNERS WITH THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION AND THE PINK LEMONADE STAND CHALLENGE

Vineyard Vines to Launch Limited-Edition Collection for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Host Fleetwide Event In-Stores

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, vineyard vines, the lifestyle apparel brand known for its smiling pink whale logo, iconic styles, and 'every day should feel this good' motto, announced their continued partnership with the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge (PLSC) and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Vineyard vines will host Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge events fleetwide on Saturday, October 26 from 12 PM - 2 PM, during which 10 percent of all purchases will be donated to BCRF and their mission to eradicate breast cancer. In addition, vineyard vines will donate a percentage of sales of their exclusive breast cancer awareness long-sleeve tees throughout the month of October. The assortment will be available for purchase at vineyardvines.com and select vineyard vines stores.

"Breast cancer research has always been a deeply personal cause for us," said Shep Murray, CEO and co-founder of vineyard vines. "Our mother's courageous battle with the disease has inspired our commitment, and we are honored to carry on her legacy by supporting BCRF's vital mission."

"We are proud to stand behind the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation," added Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO and co-founder. "Shep and I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact breast cancer has on patients and their families, and we remain dedicated to raising awareness and promoting education."

"My family, like the Murray family, has been impacted by breast cancer. My mother, aunt and both grandmothers faced the disease," said Brynne Rhodes, Founder of the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge. "I am overwhelmingly grateful for the partnership, generosity and compassion of the vineyard vines team. Our partnership over the last 4 years has been invaluable in raising awareness and funds for research and achieving our shared goal of inspiring communities coast to coast to take an active role in supporting this cause. Together, we can be the end of breast cancer!"

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with vineyard vines and the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge," said Jodi Patkin, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. "This partnership is essential for advancing our mission. Together, we're making a vital impact on lifesaving research––which is crucial for improving treatment options and ultimately eliminating breast cancer as a life-threatening disease."

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month and year-round, vineyard vines invites customers to wear pink in support of those impacted by breast cancer. By participating in these events and giving back by purchasing items from the vineyard vines BCRF collection, customers will help raise critical funds that move research forward and give people who have breast cancer longer, healthier lives.

For more information on vineyard vines' partnership with BCRF, store locations, and how to participate in the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge events, please visit www.vineyardvines.com .

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, vineyard vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org .

ABOUT THE PINK LEMONADE STAND CHALLENGE

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge (PLSC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by then 7-year-old Brynne Rhodes, who was inspired by her mother's breast cancer journey. PLSC raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research by encouraging volunteers across the country to host pink lemonade stands and events, with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Active in 41 states––with a goal to reach all 50––PLSC holds the Guinness World Record for most funds raised at a lemonade stand and partners with iconic brands and NFL teams to inspire others with its hopeful approach and accessible platform - together we can #BeTheEnd of breast cancer. Learn more at pinklemonadestandchallenge.org .

