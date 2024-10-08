VINEYARD VINES PROUDLY MARKS ITS 4TH YEAR AS THE OFFICIAL STYLE OF THE HEAD OF THE CHARLES® REGATTA

The Iconic New England Brand Deepens its Collaboration with the Infamous Boston Rowing Event, Unveiling an Exciting New Collection On-Site and Online at vineyardvines.com

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand renowned for its smiling pink whale logo and the motto "Every day should feel this good," proudly announces its return as the Official Style of the Head of the Charles Regatta (HOCR). This historic event, attracting over 12,000 athletes and thousands of spectators to the Charles River in Boston from October 18 to 20, is a celebration of tradition and sport. In honor of this partnership, vineyard vines is excited to unveil an exclusive HOCR apparel collection designed to bring a piece of the regatta to everyone, everywhere. This collection features performance wear, outerwear, and accessories, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, and vests, available at our tent next to the Eliot Bridge Enclosure (990 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, MA) and online at vineyardvines.com .

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "Boston is the heart of New England, and vineyard vines is deeply rooted in its traditions. This city has always held a special significance for us, and we've proudly supported many of its historic events over the years."

"The Head of the Charles Regatta is an iconic New England event, and we look forward to outfitting the volunteers, athletes, and visitors," added Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "We're eager to share the excitement of the regatta across the country through our stores, catalogs, social media, and more, ensuring that even those who can't attend feel connected to the energy and tradition of this remarkable event."

Founded in 1965, the Head of the Charles Regatta is the world's largest multi-day rowing event, with a challenging three-mile upstream course that winds through Boston's iconic bends and bridges, offering an exciting experience for both athletes and spectators. The recurring partnership with HOCR is another way vineyard vines demonstrates its deep connection to the Boston community.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with vineyard vines, a brand that truly captures the spirit of the Head of the Charles Regatta," said Tori Stevens, Executive Director of HOCR. "Their focus on style, craftsmanship and community resonates deeply with the athletes, spectators, and volunteers at the world's largest rowing event."

Additionally, vineyard vines will showcase HOCR rowers in the Fall marketing campaign, further celebrating the spirit of this iconic event. The brand invites all attendees to stop by their tent to explore the HOCR collection and take home a piece of this special event. For those not in attendance to please visit vineyardvines.com to shop the exclusive HOCR 2024 collection.

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, vineyard vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT THE HEAD OF THE CHARLES® REGATTA

The Head Of The Charles Regatta was founded in 1965 and is the world's largest rowing race, regularly fielding more than 11,000 athletes from around the world to compete in a full line-up of sculling and sweep rowing events. The ages of competitors range from 17-year-old youth rowers to athletes in their 90s, and the event is seen as a must-attend race for world class and Olympian rowers. More than 1,800 volunteers ensure that the event runs smoothly.

Media Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE vineyard vines