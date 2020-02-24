vineyard vines Unveils Limited-Edition Collaboration With The Sister Duo, Business Partners And Super-Moms Behind Palm Beach Lately

Exclusively designed with Beth and Danielle, the vineyard vines & Palm Beach Lately limited-edition collaboration showcases a slice of iconic Palm Beach Style, in luxe fabrics, fun silhouettes and a vacation-ready color palette. Created in soft pinks and white, with bold rugby stripes, embroidered cashmere and eyelet detailing, the collection is created to take women through fun Spring and Summer days and nights, for all occasions. Standouts from the collection include the Stripe Maxi Dress ($188.00), the Smocked Lately Eyelet Maxi Dress ($228.00), Striped Wrap Jumpsuit ($198.00) and Striped Tie Front One-Piece ($118.00) with coordinating cover-up.

"We first came to Palm Beach when we were kids and have come back year after year, making our partnership with Palm Beach Lately very fitting. Much like the vibrant aesthetic and mission behind the platform, vineyard vines was founded not only to create quality products, but to provide a lifestyle inspired by living the Good Life with our family and friends," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder continues, "Just as Ian and I left our jobs to follow our dreams to create vineyard vines, using the inspiration of a place we lived and love--Martha's Vineyard, Beth and Danielle did the same when starting their lifestyle blog ignited by their love of Palm Beach. Our Spring 2020 concept is inspired by Palm Beach and it's great to work with sibling entrepreneurs and to bring Palm Beach to life through the lens of both of our brands, with the launch of this limited-edition women's collaboration."

"The collection, inspired by our love of classic blush pink and white stripes, has been a dream, as we've been fans of vineyard vines for many years. We had so much fun creating pieces that are our own signature style and loved coordinating everyone from grandmas to babies," said Beth Aschenbach, Co-Founder of Palm Beach Lately. Danielle Norcross adds, "The best part of following our dream has been connecting with not only followers, both near and far, but with businesses and the people behind them that we admire. We could not be more thrilled to be working with vineyard vines and sharing this collection inspired by our favorite island, Palm Beach."

In celebration of the partnership, vineyard vines will execute a free gift with purchase program with items inspired by the style of Palm Beach Lately. For every purchase of $300 or more, customers will receive a free beach towel; for purchases of $600 or more, customers will receive a free beach tote and a beach towel; for purchases of $900 or more customers will receive a free umbrella, beach tote and beach towel and for purchases of $1,200 or more, customers will receive a free beach chair, umbrella, beach tote and beach towel. Valid while supplies last; quantities are limited.

ABOUT vineyard vines®

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

