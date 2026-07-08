VinFast's Approach to Building Smarter Mobility

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the race toward autonomous driving, the biggest headlines often come from companies promising fully self-driving vehicles. Yet, across the automotive industry, a more pragmatic reality is emerging. As regulators tighten oversight, consumers demand proven safety and automakers prioritize scalable technologies, the future of autonomy is increasingly being built step by step.

VinFast, NVIDIA, and Autobrains announce a strategic partnership to develop a next-generation Level 4 robotaxi (autonomous taxi) program for the Southeast Asian market on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform.

Against this backdrop, VinFast is pursuing a measured strategy that reflects the industry's changing priorities. The company is focusing on advancing research and development while progressively expanding the capabilities of its driver assistance technologies. Every milestone is designed around measurable validation, real-world usability and affordability.

Building Autonomy Through Proven Technology

Today, VinFast's electric vehicle lineup is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking and Intelligent Speed Assist. These technologies are designed to support drivers by reducing fatigue and enhancing safety, while ensuring the driver remains fully responsible for operating the vehicle.

As discussions around autonomous driving often blur the line between driver assistance and self-driving capability, VinFast chooses to emphasize transparency. Level 2 systems are designed to assist, not replace, the driver, reinforcing safe driving practices while delivering tangible benefits in everyday mobility.

That philosophy also shapes the company's technology roadmap.

Beginning with its next-generation vehicle platform, VinFast aims to introduce enhanced Level 2+ and Level 2++ capabilities. These systems will build upon the company's existing ADAS foundation with more sophisticated perception, decision-making and driver assistance functions, while continuing to require active human supervision.

VinFast approaches development of autonomy as a series of engineering milestones, where each phase is supported by extensive testing, software refinement and measurable safety validation before deployment. This system allows new technologies to mature under real-world driving conditions instead of controlled demonstrations alone.

R&D Partnerships Powering the Next Generation

Central to this roadmap is VinFast's expanding investment in research and development through strategic global technology partnerships.

One notable example is the company's collaboration with Autobrains, an AI innovator specializing in automotive intelligence, to jointly develop enhanced Level 2++ autonomous driving technologies for future VinFast electric vehicles. The partnership underscores VinFast's long-term commitment to strengthening its software and AI capabilities, while accelerating the development of safer and more intelligent mobility solutions.

Beyond upgrading driver assistance, the two companies are also collaborating on a new autonomous vehicle architecture known as "Robo-Car," an approach that seeks to simplify how autonomous systems are built.

Unlike many autonomous platforms that rely on costly LiDAR sensors, multiple radar arrays and high-definition mapping infrastructure, the Robo-Car concept combines seven production-grade cameras with a compact high-performance computing platform capable of processing approximately 20 trillion operations per second.

Powered by Autobrains' Agentic AI architecture, the system continuously interprets complex traffic environments using human-like reasoning while minimizing computational demand. Combined with Air-to-Road localization technology, which fuses real-time camera data with satellite imagery, the platform aims to create an autonomous foundation that is both technologically advanced and commercially scalable.

The collaboration also reflects a broader industry shift. As artificial intelligence increasingly becomes the key differentiator in next-generation vehicles, software innovation and ecosystem partnerships are emerging as strategic advantages alongside traditional automotive engineering.

Scalable Innovation for the Real World

For VinFast, the objective is not simply to develop more sophisticated autonomous technology, it is to make that technology practical and accessible.

Cost remains one of the biggest barriers to large-scale autonomous vehicle adoption. Systems dependent on premium sensors and highly specialized infrastructure can significantly increase vehicle costs, limiting their deployment across diverse markets and customer segments.

By prioritizing camera-first perception, AI-driven software and efficient computing architecture, VinFast is pursuing an approach that can scale across multiple vehicle platforms while maintaining affordability. This strategy aligns with the industry's growing recognition that widespread adoption will depend as much on accessibility as technological sophistication.

Current pilot testing of enhanced Level 2++ systems is already underway on the VF 8 and VF 9. Meanwhile, VinFast and Autobrains are also evaluating the Robo-Car architecture within controlled zones in Hanoi, Vietnam, with plans to progressively expand testing into larger urban environments and international markets.

For drivers, this phased approach delivers continuous improvements. Each software generation is expected to provide increasingly intelligent assistance, from smoother highway driving and improved lane management to more advanced hazard detection and situational awareness, while keeping the driver firmly in control.

As the automotive industry transitions from a hardware-driven business to one defined by software and artificial intelligence, research and development has become one of the most important engines of long-term competitiveness. Through sustained investment in AI, software engineering and strategic partnerships, VinFast is contributing to the future of intelligent mobility by building technologies that are practical, scalable and validated for everyday use.

SOURCE VinFast