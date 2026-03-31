VERONA, Italy, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinitaly, the world's premier international wine and spirits exhibition held annually in Verona, has today announced a program of in-depth masterclasses and blind tastings led by leading figures from across the international wine community. The events, hosted in the wine2digital space of PalaExpo from Sunday 12 to Tuesday 14 April 2026, explore a wide range of themes, including climate, terroir, vocation and innovation, with the opportunity to taste some of the most iconic wine labels from Italy and beyond in the company of some of the most compelling voices in the global wine scene.

Vinitaly 2026 Announces Masterclass Program Set to Challenge Assumptions and Bring Wine Professionals Together

From the legendary vintages of Bordeaux, Tuscany and Piedmont to the iconic Pinot Noir, Nebbiolo and Sangiovese wines, highlights of this year's program include two in-depth seminars with renowned professor of viticulture and oenology, Attilio Scienza; a bespoke masterclass with the CEO of one of Bordeaux's most prestigious châteaux; and a lively showdown between two of Italy's most renowned wine-producing regions. In addition, Alison Napjus and Bruce Sanderson of Wine Spectator will be on hand to address contemporary issues like how iconic producers are responding to climate change and how young leaders at Italy's historic estates are helping to shape the future of Italian wine.

In addition, on 14 April, a special masterclass, led by the General Chairs of the 2026 edition of 5StarWines - the Book, will focus on the "Top Scorer" wines selected for the 5StarWines - the Book. The tasting will feature the wines that achieved the highest overall scores in each category. The masterclass will be followed by the Trophy Award Ceremony, attended by institutional representatives of Veronafiere, the winning producers, the General Chair and the judges of 5StarWines - the Book.

Finally, on 14 April, wine2digital will host the Vinitaly International Academy Advanced Tasting Sessions led by Sarah Heller MW and designed primarily for members of the VIA Community.

Speaking at the launch of the program, Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, said: "We don't curate these sessions to confirm what you already believe about wine. We curate them to challenge it, from the science behind grape varieties to the way the next generation is rewriting the rules. At the same time, they've become one of the best excuses for wine people to come together during Vinitaly, taste, debate and reconnect."

The program is summarized below:

Sunday 12 April

Dispelling the myth: Italy's 5 native grape varieties

Professor Attilio Scienza VIA Advanced Seminar with Lara Loreti

Blind Tasting: Pinot Noir vs Nebbiolo

Isabelle Legeron MW, Nadia Curto, Willy Roulendes

Italianity in the Glass: Tasting the Spine of Italian Wine

Andrea Lonardi MW and Jessica Dupuy DipWSET

Barolo Then and Now

Bruce Sanderson

Monday 13 April

Sangiovese and the concept of "vocation": five territories, five souls

Professor Attilio Scienza VIA Advanced Seminar with Andrea Lonardi MW

Great Super Tuscan vintages: tasting 2021 vintage benchmarked to 2015

Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, Paolo Panerai

VEGAW - Vermentino di Gallura White Wine in the World

Federico Latteri

Artimino – The New Frontier

Annabella Pascale, Riccardo Cotarella, Attilio Scienza

Icons — What Must Change?

Alojz Felix Jermann, Matteo Allegrini, Anselmo Guerrieri Gonzaga, Santiago Marone Cinzano, Federica Boffa Pio

The Must-have Etna Wines by Cronache di Gusto

Federico Latteri

Tuesday 14 April

Italy's Next Generation in Wine

Alison Napjus

North vs South: Barbera & Primitivo — A Blind Showdown

Federico Orione and Nicola Leo

VIA Advanced Tasting Sessions

Sarah Heller MW

Further information and registration

Full program details, including registration and booking, is available online at: www.vinitaly.com.

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/

Twitter: @VinitalyTour

SOURCE Vinitaly