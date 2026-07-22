VINSI.AI® and TGC Glass Coatings/Window Innovations Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch All-in-One SaaS Platform for the Window Film Industry

Purpose-built platform will unify quoting, ordering, inventory, CRM, scheduling, and analytics for dealers and installers, with launch planned for late 2026

VALENCIA, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Clark, Founder and CEO of TGC Glass Coatings/Window Innovations Inc., and Matt Reeser, Founder and CEO of VINSI.AI®, today announced a strategic partnership to transform the way the window film industry operates. Together, the companies are launching a purpose-built SaaS platform that replaces outdated, disconnected systems with one intelligent, all-in-one solution.

TGC and VINSI Partnership Announcement

From quoting and ordering to inventory management, CRM, scheduling, customer communications, invoicing, and business analytics, the platform gives dealers and installers a single place to manage every aspect of their business. By eliminating manual processes and multiple software subscriptions, the partnership empowers businesses to operate more efficiently, deliver a superior customer experience, and accelerate growth in an industry ready for digital transformation.

"Window film dealers and installers are experts at their craft, but they have been forced to run their businesses on a patchwork of spreadsheets, generic software, and manual workarounds," said Steve Clark, Founder and CEO of TGC Glass Coatings/Window Innovations Inc. "This platform is built by people who know this industry from the inside, and it finally gives operators one system that works the way they do."

"Our team has spent more than fifteen years running real operations, so we know that technology only matters if it removes friction from the day-to-day," said Matt Reeser, Founder and CEO of VINSI.AI®. "Together with Steve and his team, we are giving an entire industry the tools to quote faster, schedule smarter, and grow without adding overhead."

The platform is set to launch by late 2026. Businesses interested in early access can visit vinsi.ai/contact.

ABOUT VINSI.AI®

VINSI.AI® builds custom business automation solutions tailored to each client's operations, alongside a suite of ready-to-deploy, out-of-the-box solutions including AI-powered voice agents.

ABOUT TGC GLASS COATINGS/WINDOW INNOVATIONS INC.

TGC Glass Coatings/Window Innovations Inc. is a leader in the window film industry, providing glass coating and window film solutions and expertise to dealers and installers nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Solange Mikita 818-815-8543

[email protected]

SOURCE VINSI.AI