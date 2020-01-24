Vintage Honda Products and Showrooms Featured in Latest Honda Kokoro™ Videos

This year, Honda is marking 50 years of automobile sales in America and the Mungenast family is an integral part of the brand's American legacy. The Mungenast museum was established by the late Dave Mungenast, Sr., who became a Honda motorcycle dealer in St. Louis, MO, in 1965, and went on to establish a Honda auto dealership and one of the first Acura dealers in the U.S., in 1986. The Mungenast Automotive Family continues to operate all three dealerships in St. Louis.

The two-part video based on the Mungenast museum, tells the story of the relationship between Dave Sr. and his family with the Honda brand and includes a focus on both Honda automotive history and motorcycle history, through the products and memorabilia housed at the museum. The two videos include:

Dave's Dream Part 1: The Cars : https://youtu.be/8lx6J9xd_4E

Dave's Dream Part 2: The Motorcycles https://youtu.be/ud-uHhaPz3w

The segment on automobiles features several rare Honda "S" model sports cars never sold in America, as well as a Z600, and a 1979 Civic. The motorcycle segment features a replica of the first Honda Scrambler to win a National Championship, a rare XLV750R never sold in America, and other iconic Honda bikes, including a Z50 Mini Trail, XL250, CBX, and GL1000 Gold Wing and a 1970 CB750, named "Motorcycle of the Century" by Motorcyclist magazine.

About the Mungenast Classic Automobiles & Motorcycles Museum:

The Mungenast Classic Automobiles & Motorcycles Museum is a permanent, two-building display dedicated to celebrating the memory of Dave Mungenast, Sr. and his family's passion for everything on wheels. Founded with Dave Sr.'s donation of his collection of vehicles, the expanded facilities now include the next generation of Mungenast's favorite bikes and automobiles, including many rare items. The family's collection has something to pique the interest of every enthusiast, young or old. The museum is a gift from Dave and Barbara Mungenast and the Mungenast Automotive Family to the community that has supported the growing family of businesses since 1965. For more information on the museum, see http://mungenastclassicmuseum.com.

About Honda:

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, nearly two-thirds of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

