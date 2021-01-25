Vintage Investment Partners Signs United Nations Supported Principals for Responsible Investment (UN PRI)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Investment Partners announced today that it has become a signatory and partner to the PRI. The PRI is an international global network of investors, asset managers, owners, and service providers, working together to put responsible investing into practice. The principles, which are voluntary, aim to provide a framework into the investment decision making process and ownership practices.

Vintage Investment Partners believes in the importance of responsible investing in creating positive business growth. By becoming a signatory, Vintage is publicly demonstrating its commitment to responsible investment, incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in its investment decisions. Vintage's objective is to help shape a more sustainable global tech system when building its portfolio by encouraging the fund and companies to use business best practices in all aspects of their activities.

Vintage Investment Partners will implement the voluntary PRI principals in its practices and decision-making process and will work on developing investing guidelines, which will describe Vintage general approach to ESG matters, with consideration of how these will be integrated.

"Vintage is honored to join the UN PRI initiative. Since our founding, ESG factors have been extremely important to how we at Vintage make our investment decisions," says Alan Feld, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vintage. "We have always taken a values-based approach to the management of our firm, the behavior we expect of our venture capital fund managers with their due diligence processes and capital allocation decisions and the conduct and activities of our direct portfolio companies."

Vintage Investment Partners has been known for standing up for its values and leading by example. Vintage is the founder and the principal funder of the Power in Diversity Israel Initiative (www.powerindiversityisrael.com). The initiative, comprised today of over 130 startups and over 35 venture funds, promotes, and facilitates the participation of more women and more minorities in the startup ecosystem. In addition, Vintage led the effort to reduce the likelihood that female entrepreneurs will face sexual harassment by potential VC investors. Over 50 Israeli venture funds signed on to the policies and a retired female expert judge was appointed to address claims by entrepreneurs of harassment by venture investors.

"We are delighted to welcome Vintage Investment Partners on board as a signatory," commented Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI. "It is great to see their commitment to incorporating ESG and responsible investment practices, and we look forward to working together in future."

ABOUT VINTAGE:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global integrated venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Direct Co-Investment Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With over $2.1 Billion under management across 12 funds in Israel, Europe and the U.S., the firm is invested in several of the world's leading venture funds and late-stage startups, has exposure directly and indirectly to over 2,200 technology companies. Vintage leverages its unique position in the ecosystem, unmatched network and a database of over 8,500 companies to provide the Value-Added Services, a free of charge service, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups across the world to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys, helping drive an innovation ecosystem. The Value-Added Services also offer funds and startups with access to exclusive data and market insights.

