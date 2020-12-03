Vintage Park Clean Juice Tees Up Organic Cold-Press Juice and Smoothies for USGA Women's Golf Tournament

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with 100 operating stores in the United States, announced today that Houston-area Franchise Partner, Diana Fraser, was selected to provide approximately 1000 organic, cold-pressed juices and 200 smoothies at the USGA Women's Open Golf Tournament at Champions Golf Course starting Sunday, December 6th through December 13th, 2020.

"Clean Juice is proud to be included in this international event and excited to share its line-up of popular cold-pressed juices and smoothies, many that are made with immunity-boosting ingredients, to help properly fuel these elite athletes," said Fraser. "Our team is grinding in preparation for the event and we've hired extra juiceristas to help prepare a 'larger than normal' fresh produce order for each day of the event."

Since being invited to participate, Clean Juice Vintage Park has been busy with planning to serve fresh, organic pressed-juice and smoothies to the players, caddies, and volunteers amidst the ongoing pandemic. Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, Diana and her team will set up in a remote area of the main pro shop to prepare the freshly made products. Clean Juice will offer some of its more popular, immunity-boosting cold-press juices that include ingredients such as organic turmeric, organic pitaya, organic cayenne, and much more.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, Clean Juice staff will deliver the cold-pressed juices prior to each day's event to eliminate interaction with the golfers and caddies. For the days when Clean Juice serves fresh smoothies, only three staff members will be present to freshly prepare and serve the smoothies. Each Clean Juice staff member will have a USGA sponsored COVID-19 test the Thursday before the event, will wear face-masks, and follow all social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.

"Diana is a force to be reckoned with and securing this event demonstrates her dedication and love of the Clean Juice line of healthy, clean, organic products," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "We couldn't be more proud of Diana and her team for accepting this opportunity with the 'healthy body, strong spirit' mentality and working hard to ensure that each US Women's Open participant and their caddies receive freshly made cold-pressed juices and smoothies – a challenging task that we have every bit of confidence Diana can deliver." Earlier this Fall, Diana was recognized at the franchisor's annual Juice Jam conference and was awarded the company's most prestigious "Strong in Spirit" award for embodying and exemplifying the 10 core values of the brand.

The U.S. Women's Open is one of nine championships that the United States Golf Association (the USGA) runs and has been in existence since 1946. It is the oldest of what are considered the five Major Women's Golf Championships of modern women's golf. Past winners include superstars Annika Sorenstam of Sweden, Patty Berg and Mickey Wright of the U.S., and Port Arthur, Texas' own Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

The demand for organic produce and food continues to rise across the nation. Many consumers now prioritize nutrition and immunity-boosting ingredients to protect themselves and their families against COVID-19 and other virus-based infections. The Organic Trade Association recently reported record-setting sales for the organic industry in its entirety, posting more than $55B in 2019 with projections to exceed these numbers in 2020.

Clean Juice's continued growth in a surging, health-conscious environment is attributed to the strength of its development system, its franchise support structure, and the power of its brand, which is built on USDA-certified organic food and beverage offerings including new organic toasted wraps and soups.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

