VIO Med Spa Accelerates Southeast Growth With 3-Unit Signed Agreement in North Carolina

Physician-Led Couple Brings Medical-First Aesthetics Model to the Raleigh Market

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise, continues its North Carolina growth with the signing of a three-unit development agreement, marking a strategic expansion in one of the Southeast's most promising medical aesthetics markets.

"The next wave of medical aesthetics is inseparable from wellness and metabolic health." Post this VIO Med Spa’s physician-guided foundation is a key differentiator that attracts experienced medical leaders like Dr. Desai.

With the U.S. med spa industry projected CAGR of 18.7% through 2032, and North Carolina's population rapidly increasing, the market is primed for sustained growth. The first location of the agreement has recently opened at 8211 Brier Creek Pkwy Suite 101 in January, with a full grand opening slated for April. This opening adds to the brand's existing presence of five locations in the state with two additional locations planned for the greater Raleigh area.

North Carolina Expansion Led by Physician-Entrepreneur Duo

The North Carolina expansion is led by physician and entrepreneur Dr. Kajal Desai, M.D., alongside her husband, Ravi Desai, Principal and CEO of Opal Hotels Group. Dr. Desai, one of only a few hundred physicians nationwide fellowship-trained in obesity medicine, has spent the past 15 years building and leading obesity medicine programs and delivering corporate weight management services across the country. Dr. Desai's fellowship training in obesity medicine also strengthens VIO Med Spa's expanding wellness and weight management services, an area seeing unprecedented consumer demand alongside traditional aesthetic treatments. Her expertise supports VIO's commitment to a medically grounded, comprehensive approach that integrates aesthetics, wellness, and long-term health outcomes.

"The next wave of medical aesthetics is inseparable from wellness and metabolic health," said Dr. Desai. "Patients are looking for safe, physician-guided support. VIO's comprehensive approach allows us to combine aesthetic treatments with evidence-based weight management and wellness services, helping clients feel confident in both how they look and how they feel."

Ravi, a Charlotte native, brings more than a decade of experience in hospitality, franchising, and multi-unit operations, guiding acquisitions and strategic growth across Opal Hotels Group's expanding portfolio. Together, the Desai's combine medical innovation and operational expertise to drive the next phase of VIO Med Spa's growth in North Carolina.

Their introduction to VIO Med Spa was personal. Dr. Desai's siblings are franchise owners with VIO Med Spa in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. During a visit, the couple toured the newly opened spa, where conversations about the brand's physician-led approach, operational discipline, and growth potential sparked immediate interest.

"Medical aesthetics should feel welcoming and relaxing, but at its core, it is still healthcare," added Dr. Desai. "As a physician, I've spent my career prioritizing safety, evidence-based care, and honest conversations with patients, and that philosophy aligned immediately with VIO's physician-guided approach. Our goal is to create an environment where clients feel confident knowing their care is rooted in medical expertise and integrity."

North Carolina's Medical Aesthetics Boom: Meeting Soaring Demand

The Raleigh area is emerging as a high-growth market for medical aesthetics. Compared to more saturated metropolitan markets, the greater Raleigh region remains relatively underserved, creating an opportunity for VIO Med Spa to build a strong, market-leading presence in North Carolina. Guided by geospatial mapping and data-driven demand analysis, the brand identified North Carolina as a market where consumer interest is growing and competition remains limited, allowing VIO Med Spa to continue establishing leadership and scale thoughtfully across the state.

"This partnership reflects exactly where VIO Med Spa is headed," said Ryan Rose, Chief Executive Officer of VIO Med Spa. "Dr. Desai brings rare clinical expertise and a medical-first mindset, while Ravi offers proven experience scaling service-driven businesses. Together, they embody the balance of care, credibility, and operational excellence that defines our franchise system."

A Scalable, Physician-Guided Franchise Model

VIO Med Spa's physician-guided foundation is a key differentiator that attracts experienced medical leaders like Dr. Desai. Built on established clinical protocols and medical oversight, the brand provides a framework that delivers a comprehensive suite of medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, weight management, and medical-grade retail products and prioritizes safety, consistency, and outcomes. Through the North Carolina expansion, Dr. Desai will help further elevate these medically based systems, bringing her expertise to refine care standards and support the brand's continued growth across the state.

VIO Med Spa offers a differentiated franchise opportunity within the rapidly expanding wellness and aesthetics category, backed by a national brand and strong unit-level economics. Franchise owners benefit from a membership-based model that drives recurring revenue, a comprehensive service portfolio designed to increase client retention and lifetime value, and end-to-end support across development, marketing, operations, training, and compliance. All clinical services are delivered under the oversight of licensed medical directors and adhere to rigorous protocols, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience aligned with the brand's commitment to safe, easy, and life-changing results.

As VIO Med Spa continues to expand, the brand is seeking franchise partners and multi-unit operators with experience in hospitality, fitness, healthcare-adjacent, QSR, or other service-driven industries.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchising opportunity, please visit https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is one of the fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the United States, redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. For the third consecutive year, VIO has been recognized as the #1 med spa franchise nationally and ranks among the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, including a #147 overall position in the latest rankings. With 65 locations nationwide, VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical‑grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

