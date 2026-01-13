VIO Med Spa Named #1 Med Spa Franchise for Third Consecutive Year in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

Category-leading brand also ranks #147 overall, highlighting strong growth and franchisee support

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, was recognized as #1 in the Med Spa category and one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

"Being recognized as the top med spa franchise nationally for three consecutive years is an honor and a true testament to our franchisees' commitment to client satisfaction," said Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa. "I am incredibly proud of the growth within our platform, and we look ahead to 2026 with resolve and confidence as we continue to invest in the brand to enhance franchisee success."

In the 2026 Franchise 500®, VIO Med Spa has ranked No. 147 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.

Franchise 500 Recognition Highlights Excellence

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Positioned for Continued Growth

Capitalizing on strong consumer demand for advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness services, VIO Med Spa enters 2026 poised for continued expansion, with a footprint in more than 20 states and over 200 territories open, sold, or in development. With more than 22,000 members nationwide, the brand continues to strengthen vendor partnerships and enhance systemwide performance, while its comprehensive service portfolio delivers life-changing results for guests.

A Proven Franchise Opportunity

VIO Med Spa offers a category-leading opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to join the rapidly growing med spa industry. Franchisees gain access to a scalable system with comprehensive training, ongoing operational and marketing support, and a resilient business model engineered for growth.

As VIO Med Spa continues to expand, the brand is seeking franchise partners and multi-unit operators with experience in hospitality, fitness, QSR, healthcare-adjacent, or other service-driven industries.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchise opportunity, please visit https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 64 locations across 20 states, with more than 200 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®

SOURCE VIO Med Spa