VIO Med Spa Celebrates Top Franchisees and Sets the Stage for Continued Success at Annual Conference in Nashville

"Our franchisees are the heart and soul of VIO Med Spa," said Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa. "This year's conference theme, 'Set the Stage,' reflects not only the exceptional growth of VIO Med Spa this past year, but also sets the stage for even greater achievements in the year ahead. As we approach a milestone of 50 open locations, we're honored to recognize the contributions of the VIO Med Spa network and share how we'll continue to elevate the brand experience."

Award Winners Announced:

Spirit Award: Paul Facher ( Burlington, MA / Newton, MA / Westwood, MA )

Franchisee of the Year: Romeo & Meh Radulici ( Avon, OH / Toledo, OH / Carmel, IN )

Manager of the Year: Sarah Mills ( Fairlawn, OH )

Rookie of the Year: Niraj & Bansari Shah ( Paramus, NJ )

Rising Star Award: Michael & Bethany Smilovitch ( Holmdel, NJ )

Beyond recognizing individual achievements, the conference featured inspiring keynote speakers, including Dr. Alan Durkin, Chief Medical Officer of VIO Med Spa, and industry expert Nick Tvrdik.

Dr. Durkin took attendees on a journey through the evolution of the medical spa industry, highlighting groundbreaking developments and inspiring the audience with a powerful message about the interconnectedness of success. Nick Tvrdik, known for his expertise in lead generation, lead conversion, patient flow, and consultation, shared his best practices on the art of patient consultation. Tvrdik's keynote emphasized the importance of guiding patients towards optimal treatment plans while boosting the bottom line.

In addition to keynote presentations, the event offered a wide range of breakout sessions and Q&A panels designed to help franchisees elevate their business operations. Notable highlights included a panel of top-performing VIO Med Spa locations and an Inventory Super Session in collaboration with Medvelle, where attendees learned best practices for optimizing stock levels, reducing costs, and improving efficiency. A special Digital Vendor Q&A Panel featured VIO Med Spa's approved digital marketing agencies, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and digital strategies to amplify brand reach.

Vendor partners such as Linder Health, Merz Aesthetics, ZO Skin Health, Evolus, BTL Aesthetics, Allergan, Job Snob, and Eulerity also played a significant role, engaging attendees through lunch-and-learns, breakout sessions, and an interactive exhibit hall.

The VIO Med Spa conference was a resounding success, packed with networking opportunities, expert advice, and innovative strategies to drive business growth. From celebrating award-winning franchisees to delivering actionable best practices, the event provided resources for all attendees, ensuring VIO Med Spa remains at the forefront of the aesthetics industry.

ABOUT VIO MED SPA:

VIO Med Spa is a leading name in the medical spa industry, offering a wide range of aesthetic and wellness services. Known for its innovative franchise model, VIO allows entrepreneurs, including non-medical personnel, to become part of the booming aesthetics industry. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to high-quality care, VIO Med Spa is dedicated to helping clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa