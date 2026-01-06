VIO Med Spa Enters 2026 as the Category-Leading Med Spa Franchise, Positioned for Continued Expansion

Nationally Recognized Med Spa Brand Now Operating in 20 States Across 64 Locations

More Than 200 Territories Sold and Actively in Development

Expanded Senior Leadership, Field Operations, and New Headquarters in Nashville Power 2026 Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, is kicking off 2026 in expansion mode. Supported by a growing national footprint, expanded executive leadership, and strong franchise development momentum, VIO continues to scale its platform as the demand for best-in-class wellness services accelerates nationwide.

"As demand for premium wellness and aesthetic services continues to grow nationwide, VIO Med Spa is positioned to scale with purpose," said Ryan Rose, Chief Executive Officer of VIO Med Spa. "From investing in experienced leadership and strengthening field operations to expanding our franchise network, we remain committed to providing best-in-class treatments to our members. Looking ahead, our focus is on disciplined growth and continuing to bring cutting-edge, physician-guided treatments to more communities nationwide."

Growing a Nationwide Presence

In 2025, VIO Med Spa expanded into ten different states nationwide and continues to identify new key territories including Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Kansas City. With more than 200 territories open, sold, or actively in development, the brand leverages Esri geospatial mapping to conduct data-driven analysis of location-based demand, informing strategic expansion and identifying select market and statewide development opportunities nationwide.

VIO finished the year strong, opening four locations in December and marking its entry into the California market with the opening of its Modesto location, owned and operated by Bobby and John Ismail alongside Dr. Michael Purnell. The expansion continued with three additional openings in Deerfield, Illinois, led by Ashley Purohit and Dr. Setu Trivedi; East Northport, New York, owned and operated by Tommy Regoukos with Nick and Manny Galanis; and North Brunswick, New Jersey, owned and operated by Pratik, Akshita, Krishna, and Anan Patel. Together, these new locations further expand VIO's growing national footprint.

Strengthening the Leadership Bench

Throughout the year, VIO Med Spa has made moves to expand its leadership bench, recruiting senior hires across the C-Suite, field operations, and franchise development.

Executive Leadership

Preston Phelps, Chief Financial Officer: Leads financial strategy and capital planning; former senior finance leader at Planet Fitness, Victoria's Secret, and Bath & Body Works.

Anthony Kurtz, SVP of Field Operations: Oversees nationwide field operations and growth; previously held senior roles at Elase Med Spas, Wayfair, and Warby Parker.

Tracy Ziskovsky, SVP of Marketing: Leads brand and growth strategy; former senior marketing executive at Specialty Dental Brands, PhyNet Dermatology, and ReFocus Eye Health.

Operations & Franchise Support

Kyle Dyer, Director of Franchise Development: Leads franchise sales and development strategy; previously supported multi-unit growth at Launch Entertainment and Driven Brands.

Jillian Bowles, Franchise Business Coach: Partners with franchise owners to drive operational, financial, and team development; previously held leadership roles at Elase Med Spas and Circles of Wellness.

Hailey Barrios, Franchise Business Coach: Partners with franchise owners to improve operations, sales execution, and team development; previously held senior leadership roles at Elase Med Spas.

Audrey Campbell, MPH, New Store Opening Franchise Business Coach: Leads new spa openings and franchise onboarding, supporting owners from pre-open through launch with operational guidance; previously held senior clinical and operational leadership roles.

Finance, Compliance & Clinical

Courtney Hersom, CPA, Vice President, Controller: Oversees accounting and financial controls; previously served in senior controller roles with the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena.

David Carter, MHA, Senior Director of Compliance: Leads regulatory compliance and risk management; former senior compliance leader at ClearChoice Dental and HCA Physician Services Group.

Catherine Cardon, APRN, DNP, Director of Clinical Operations and Education: Oversees clinical quality, safety, and education; brings 10+ years of medical aesthetics experience from Elase Medical Spa.

Awards and Recognitions

For the third year in a row, VIO Med Spa has been recognized as one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Of the more than 1,000 brands that were considered and 500 that were recognized, VIO Med Spa maintains its position as #1 in the med spa category for its high performance in areas including store growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

At the local level, VIO Med Spa locations continue to earn top recognition, including Best Medical Spa honors in Fort Lauderdale, Best Medical Spa award in Valrico, and "Best Med Spa of 2025" in Saratoga Springs. Nationally, the brand ranks as one of the top accounts in the country with brands like Hydrafacial™, ZO® Skin Health, and others reflecting strong vendor partnerships and systemwide performance.

Poised for the Next Stage of Franchise Growth

This month, VIO is opening its new national headquarters in Nashville, a strategic step toward a more centralized approach to the brand's next phase of growth. Designed to support ongoing education, connection, and operational excellence, the headquarters will host discovery days, in-person team collaboration, and monthly network training sessions. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, VIO plans to bring owners, spa managers, and their teams together for immersive training centered on the "VIO Way," reinforcing exceptional customer service, thoughtful lead nurturing, and a consistent guest experience across all locations. The headquarters will feature multiple training modalities through mock spa environments to support effective onboarding and hands-on learning for new team members.

With more than 22,000 members nationwide, VIO Med Spa continues to accelerate national growth, strengthen vendor partnerships, and enhance its membership offerings as demand for wellness and aesthetic services surges—momentum reflected in the United States spa market's growth from approximately $22.16 billion in 2025 to a projected $62.92 billion by 2035, according to Expert Market Research.

In support of continued innovation and education, the brand will host its annual VIO University training program, led by Chief Medical Officer and Board-Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Alan Durkin, featuring hands-on, immersive training in injectables, aesthetics, and emerging techniques.

VIO Med Spa offers a differentiated franchise opportunity within the rapidly expanding wellness and aesthetics category, backed by a national brand and strong unit-level economics. Franchise partners benefit from a membership-based model that drives recurring revenue, a comprehensive service portfolio designed to increase retention and lifetime value, and end-to-end support across development, marketing, operations, training, and compliance. All clinical services are delivered under the oversight of licensed medical directors and adhere to rigorous protocols, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience aligned with the brand's commitment to safe, easy, and life-changing results.

As VIO Med Spa continues to expand, the brand is seeking franchise partners and multi-unit operators with experience in hospitality, fitness, healthcare-adjacent, or other service-driven industries.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchising opportunity, please visit https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 64 locations across 20 states, with more than 200 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

