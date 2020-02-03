VIO Med Spa Introduces Newest Location to Fairlawn Ohio

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, one of the newest and fastest-growing medical spas franchises in the country, announced today the opening of its newest location in Fairlawn, Ohio, marking the second VIO Med Spa in the state, with a third location in Solon slated to open in early April and a fourth in Avon shortly thereafter. Boasting highly skilled, nationally certified injectors and practitioners, the most innovative beautification treatments and an unparalleled guest experience, VIO is setting a new standard for the aesthetics industry.

Located at 4161 Heritage Woods Dr. in Copley, VIO Med Spa Fairlawn will kick off its grand opening ceremony on February 6th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with exclusive specials including up to 35% off all services and a limited time early membership rate. Guests can enjoy complimentary hors d' oeuvres, wine and champagne while meeting the entire Fairlawn spa team and receiving one-on-one consultations. VIO Med Spa will also be raffling off exclusive giveaways including microneedling with PRP, Hydra facial with growth factor booster, Juvederm Ultra for lips and Botox up to 50 units. Those interested in attending can RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vio-med-spa.

VIO Med Spa Fairlawn is owned and operated by VIO Med Spa Founder Joe Stanoszek and his brother Nick Stanoszek, both of whom reside in Northeast Ohio. With a background in business ownership ranging from dry cleaners to tanning salons, Joe has always had an entrepreneurial streak and decided to start a brand focused on the growing beauty and wellness sector with an emphasis on guest service. Nick has over 12 years of experience in Big Four consulting and works as a senior manager with Ernst & Young.

"At VIO, we work to understand the goals of our guests and develop unique, results-based treatment plans for each guest individually to help them achieve their aesthetic and wellness goals," said Joe Stanoszek, VIO Founder and owner of VIO Med Spa Fairlawn. "With a demand for more retailers that promote a balanced lifestyle, VIO Med Spa's presence in Fairlawn will positively impact the community and encourage residents in the area to prioritize self-care. Helping people feel great, look amazing, and be more confident about who they are, is why we do what we do."

VIO Med Spa is an age, beauty and wellness spa that provides unparalleled and innovative services for both men and women who want to retain that youthful look and feel without engaging in invasive procedures, with the goal of ensuring each guest feels confident in their own skin. VIO is purpose-driven and passionate about helping women and men of all ages to look great and feel amazing, by spending the time necessary to get to know the skin-related needs of guests to create a custom treatment plan. Results-oriented services offered at VIO range from traditional spa facials, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), microneedling, HydrafacialMD, Botox, dermal fillers, Sculptra, and Kybella, to cutting-edge technologies such as OxyGeneo, CoolSculpting, and CoolTone.

Founded by Joe Stanoszek in 2017 and backed by successful entrepreneurs such as Jerome Kern, a co-founder of Orange Theory Fitness, Massage Envy and European Wax Center, and Jason DeYonker, the former CEO of Forte Capital and Constellis, VIO Med Spa is positioned to become the national leader for aesthetic services and is rapidly growing across the country.

VIO Med Spa Fairlawn is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Walk-ins are accepted and reservations can be made by calling 330-800-4VIO. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, follow VIO Med Spa Fairlawn on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/viomedspafairlawn/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/viomedspafairlawn). For more information on VIO Med Spa Fairlawn, visit https://www.viomedspa.com/copley-fairlawn-oh/.

About VIO Med Spa

VIO Med Spa, one of the newest and fastest-growing medical spas franchises in the country, is synonymous with results-driven health and beauty transformations. VIO prides itself on offering the highest level of service to guests at a fair price and offering the most innovative and effective treatments on the market. VIO's nationally trained and certified team provides a uniquely unexpected experience that is certain to exceed their guest's expectations. For more information about VIO Med Spa, visit https://www.viomedspa.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Block

Fish Consulting

jblock@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

SOURCE VIO Med Spa