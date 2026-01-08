VIP Play, Inc. Announces Strategic Entry into Daily Fantasy Sports Market

Company Targets $10-$13 Billion Market with Estimated 15-25 Million Adult Players

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ), an AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences, today announced its planned entry into the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) market, a strategic move designed to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments within the online gaming industry.

Daily Fantasy Sports Market Overview



Daily Fantasy Sports represents a significant opportunity within the broader gaming ecosystem. The DFS market currently serves an estimated 15 to 25 million adult participants (DFSCustomers) in the United States and is valued between $10 billion and $13 billion (DFSRevenueTAM) annually. Unlike traditional season-long fantasy leagues, DFS allows players to compete in contests that conclude within a single day or week, creating multiple opportunities for engagement throughout sports seasons.

The DFS business model generates revenue through rake fees, typically ranging from 10% to 15% (DFSRake) of total entry fees collected. This proven revenue structure, combined with seasonal engagement patterns that peak during major sports events and playoff periods, creates predictable revenue cycles aligned with the professional sports calendar.

VIP Play's Strategic Vision



VIP Play's DFS platform is projected to generate between $120,000 and $200,000 in monthly revenue once fully operational, supported by an anticipated active player base of 8,000 to 12,000 users. Our entry strategy leverages its existing infrastructure and customer relationships to accelerate market penetration.

A key component of our approach involves cross-selling DFS offerings to its established sportsbook customer base. This integrated strategy is designed to increase customer lifetime value while providing users with a comprehensive suite of gaming options under a single platform.

"Daily Fantasy Sports marks the next strategic chapter in our mission to transform the sports entertainment experience," said Les Ottolenghi , Chief Executive Officer of VIP Play, Inc. "Daily Fantasy Sports combines a rapidly expanding player base with proven economics and a dynamic engagement cycle that complements our existing sportsbook operations. By fusing Daily Fantasy Sports with our AI-Driven Platform, we are creating a differentiated ecosystem that elevates fan participation, strengthens our competitive position, and drives long-term value for both customers and shareholders. Our cross-promotional capabilities give us a clear path to accelerated scale as we enter this high-growth market."

Market Opportunity and Growth Potential



The Daily Fantasy Sports sector has demonstrated consistent growth, driven by increasing sports viewership, mobile technology adoption, and evolving regulatory frameworks across multiple jurisdictions. The segment's high-engagement model—featuring daily contests rather than season-long commitments—has proven particularly attractive to younger demographics and sports enthusiasts seeking immediate competitive experiences.

Our planned DFS platform will feature popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and soccer, with contest formats ranging from head-to-head matchups to large-field tournaments. We intend to differentiate through user experience optimization, competitive prize structures, and seamless integration with its existing product suite.

About VIP Play, Inc.



VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) an AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences. By blending artificial intelligence with mobile sports wagering, sweepstakes, and immersive fan features, VIP Play, Inc. delivers more than a mobile sportsbook in Tennessee; it creates a dynamic community where fans can connect, compete, and celebrate the games they love.

VIP Play, Inc. integrates AI-powered personalization, predictive insights, and social interactivity into every touchpoint. The company's AI-driven roadmap ensures secure, data-centric, and responsible fan experiences while meeting the highest compliance standards. Visit https://vipplayinc.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections about the future of Vip Play Inc. and its business operations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on our business model, market growth, revenue potential, technological advancements, product developments, and our strategies for expanding into new markets.

Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "will," "could," "may," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

* The potential limitations or challenges associated with the deployment and scalability of AI technologies;

* Evolving regulatory and compliance requirements related to AI and data privacy;

* Competitive pressures in the rapidly evolving AI industry;

* Market adoption and customer acceptance of AI-based products and solutions;

* Technological risks, including cybersecurity threats, data breaches, or failures of AI systems;

* The ability to attract and retain talent with the necessary expertise in AI and machine learning;

* Changes in economic conditions, customer preferences, and market demand; and

* Other factors described in VIP Play Inc. periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

*Changes in gaming regulations and laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate;

* Our ability to maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements;

* The effectiveness of our risk management and compliance frameworks;

* Our ability to implement and maintain internal controls and governance structures;

* Competition in the online gaming industry;

* Our ability to maintain our technology infrastructure and protect against cybersecurity threats;

* Economic conditions that may adversely affect consumer spending;

* Our ability to attract and retain qualified compliance and management personnel;

* Changes in consumer preferences and gaming trends;

* Regulatory actions or investigations that could impact our operations or reputation.

These forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance.

