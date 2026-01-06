VIP Play, Inc. Makes Strategic Move into the $9-11 Billion Skill-Based Gaming Market

Company to Capitalize on Billion Market Opportunity with Nationwide Platform Requiring No Sportsbook Licenses

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ), an AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences, today announced its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing Skill-Based Gaming market. This move positions the company to serve a total addressable market of 10-20 million adults (SBGCustomer) within a $9-11 billion industry segment (SBGTAM) that combines high engagement with exceptional margin potential.

The skill-based gaming introduces a compelling new dimension to VIP Play, Inc. product strategy, blending competitive entertainment with a scalable, margin-rich model. As adoption continues to grow nationwide, this enhances the company's ability to engage players in innovative ways and unlock new revenue streams that align with VIP Play's long-term vision. With rake rates ranging from 8-20% (SBGRakes) and projected monthly revenue potential of $150,000-$250,000 (SBGRevenue2) based on approximately 10,000 active players, the business model delivers high-margin, non-seasonal revenue streams that complement the company's existing portfolio.

A key competitive advantage of our skill-based gaming initiative is its nationwide accessibility without the regulatory burden of sportsbook licensing requirements. This regulatory framework enables rapid market expansion and significantly reduces barriers to entry across multiple jurisdictions, allowing the company to scale operations efficiently while maintaining compliance with applicable gaming regulations.

"We are entering the skill-based gaming market at a pivotal moment, as consumer demand for immersive, competitive digital experiences continues to surge," said Les Ottolenghi , Chief Executive Officer of VIP Play, Inc." This category represents more than a new business line; it reflects where the future of interactive entertainment is headed. With favorable economics, broad addressable reach, and engagement that extends year-round, Skill-Based Gaming aligns seamlessly with our AI-first strategy and our commitment to redefining how fans connect with sports."

VIP Play, Inc. will leverage its scalable technology infrastructure and proven customer acquisition engine to accelerate its market entry into the skill-based gaming sector and drive rapid adoption at launch. The market continues to show strong, sustained growth fueled by rising digital participation, increasing customer demand for competitive gaming experiences, and regulatory environments that support legally defined skill-based play. Our expansion positions the company to capitalize on these favorable tailwinds while delivering a differentiated, technology-forward product design to capture meaningful share in a high-margin, high-engagement category dynamics while addressing the demand for premium, technology-driven gaming experiences.

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) an AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences. By blending artificial intelligence with mobile sports wagering, sweepstakes, and immersive fan features, VIP Play, Inc. delivers more than a mobile sportsbook in Tennessee; it creates a dynamic community where fans can connect, compete, and celebrate the games they love.

VIP Play, Inc. integrates AI-powered personalization, predictive insights, and social interactivity into every touchpoint. The company's AI-driven roadmap ensures secure, data-centric, and responsible fan experiences while meeting the highest compliance standards. Visit https://vipplayinc.com to learn more.

