VIQUA Recalls Solenoid Valve Kits for UV Water Treatment Systems Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall Summary

Name of Product: VIQUA Solenoid Valve Kits

Hazard: Electrical current could leak from the solenoid valve, posing an electrical shock hazard to the user.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled valve kits, disconnect power to the UV water treatment system and visit VIQUA's website for help inspecting the green coil component attached to the solenoid valve for the production date codes included in the recall. Consumers with the recalled solenoid valve should contact the firm to receive free installation of a replacement coil.

Consumer Contact:

VIQUA at 800-265-7246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at technicalsupport@viqua.com or online at https://viqua.com and click on "Product Safety" or http://info.viqua.com/safety-announcement for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 70 (in addition, about 170 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves solenoid valves included in VIQUA solenoid valve accessory kits for residential and commercial UV water treatment systems. They can be identified by the green coil component attached to the solenoid valve with ASCO parts numbers 400127-xxx and date codes between 1A3 through 5A2 (13th week through the 52nd week of 2018) or 0B1 through 0B8 (1st week through the 8th week of 2019).

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: VIQUA distributors and plumbing contractors nationwide from May 2018 through October 2019 for between about $460 and $500 for the valve kit.

Importer: VIQUA, of Canada

Manufactured in: United States

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70941r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-004

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

