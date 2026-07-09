Virbac Reaches $500K in Donations for U.S. Animal Charities

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Virbac

Jul 09, 2026, 10:00 ET

Every Pet Project donation program continues to strengthen the ecosystem of care for pets in need

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virbac announced that its Every Pet Project donation program has reached $500,000 in cumulative donations to animal charities nationwide.

Since its launch, Every Pet Project has awarded two organizations each month $2,500 in donations, expanding its reach to 198 charities across 45 states and receiving more than 150,000 nominations. These funds help support shelters, rescues and nonprofits working to improve the care and protection needed for pets to live a happy, healthy life. Anyone – veterinary professionals, pet owners, volunteers and community members – can nominate an organization.

"This milestone belongs to the organizations out there doing the hard work – the shelters, the rescues, the nonprofits, the clinics and the volunteers showing up every day to give animals a second chance," said Giovanni Abruzzini, CEO and President of Virbac U.S. "Every Pet Project exists to support that work, and $500,000 proves how small investments can make a big difference."

The program reflects Virbac's mission-driven approach to animal health extending from the exam room to the communities veterinary professionals serve. As animal charities continue to face resource constraints, programs like Every Pet Project provide meaningful financial support that helps bridge the gap between clinical care and community need.

In celebration of this milestone, Virbac is honoring May's donation recipients with an award of $5,000 each. This month's Every Pet Project recipients are:

Anyone interested in nominating a shelter, rescue or nonprofit can do so at us.virbac.com/home/everypetproject.html.

About Virbac

At Virbac, we are constantly exploring new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the majority of animal pathologies. We develop care, hygiene and nutrition products to offer complete solutions to veterinarians, farmers and pet owners around the world. Our purpose: advancing the health of animals with those who care for them every day, so we can all live better together. For more information, visit vet-us.virbac.com.

©2026 Virbac Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Virbac

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