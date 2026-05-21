Virbac's C.E.T. AQUADENT® FR3SH® Dental Solution Earns Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC®) Seal of Acceptance for Plaque and Tartar Control in Dogs

VOHC acceptance further solidifies C.E.T.® as the #1 veterinarian-recommended dental brand

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virbac, a global leader in animal health, announced recently that C.E.T. AQUADENT® FR3SH® Dental Solution has earned the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC®) Seal of Acceptance for helping control both plaque and tartar in dogs. The recognition adds to Virbac's growing portfolio of VOHC-accepted products and reinforces C.E.T.®'s position as a scientifically proven, veterinarian-trusted leader in pet dental care.

C.E.T. AQUADENT® FR3SH® Dental Solution is designed for dogs and cats to help maintain fresh breath and support healthy gums. Powered by Virbac's proprietary FR3SH® Technology – a blend of three natural active ingredients: erythritol, inulin and pomegranate extract – the solution helps control plaque buildup with daily use. Pet owners simply add it to a water bowl as part of an at-home oral care routine.

The VOHC is a professional body of veterinary dentists and dental scientists, overseen by the American Veterinary Dental College, that independently evaluates the effectiveness of oral care products for animals. Its Seal of Acceptance is widely regarded by veterinary professionals as the gold standard for pet dental product efficacy.

"Earning VOHC acceptance for C.E.T. AQUADENT® FR3SH® is a milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering scientifically proven oral care solutions for pets," said Gio Abruzzini, President and CEO of Virbac North America. "Every VOHC seal we earn is further proof that when veterinarians recommend C.E.T.®, they're recommending products backed by real science and real results."

C.E.T. AQUADENT® FR3SH® Dental Solution is available through veterinary clinics and leading online retailers. Learn more at us.virbac.com/products/dental/cet-aquadent-fr3sh-dental-soluti.

About Virbac

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health.

©2026 Virbac Corporation. All rights reserved. C.E.T. AQUADENT, C.E.T., FR3SH and VEGGIEDENT are registered trademarks of the Virbac Group of Companies. 05/26

SOURCE Virbac