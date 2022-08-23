'Virgin and Child' Painting Adorns New Forever Stamp

Aug 23, 2022, 10:00 ET
BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The U.S. Postal Service is dedicating a new Christmas stamp featuring "Virgin
The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp is free and open to the public
Who:
Jenny Utterback, the Postal Service's vice president for organizational
When:
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET
Where:
465 Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02115
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: uspscom/virginandchild
Background:
The painting depicts the Virgin Mary gazing downward at the infant Christ, one of
The 16th-century painting "Virgin and Child" is part of the Robert Dawson Evans
