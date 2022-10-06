Virgin Pulse Empowers Members to Navigate Complex Healthcare System with Greater Confidence and Cost Control Thanks to New Tools and Expert Guides

Comprehensive Provider and Procedure Search, Cost Transparency, and Certified Live Experts Help Employers Reduce Costs and Enable Members to Make Value-Based Care Decisions

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the healthcare system has only become more complicated and people need guidance about how to get quality care at the right time – and at the right cost. To address these needs and more, Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, is unveiling new enhancements for its care and benefits navigation solution, VP Navigate.

VP Navigate

VP Navigate now features additional steerage and advocacy support that provides a more comprehensive benefits navigation solution for members to help contain costs and optimize healthcare spend. These are:

A new steerage capability that offers a digital member experience to help them understand their options and identify quality care at the best cost; and,

that offers a digital member experience to help them understand their options and identify quality care at the best cost; and, An expansion of its Advocacy service, which provides members with expert Guides to help eliminate barriers to care, improve compliance, and enhance care coordination.

"Healthcare is confusing and expensive. Members are already engaging with us daily, so it's our responsibility and opportunity to be there when they have a burning cost question, need expert navigation, or a care guide on their side," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "We're continuing to invest and innovate our navigation capabilities to be there in all the moments that matter. By empowering individuals to become more informed, active healthcare consumers, and make value-based care decisions, they can better manage costs and improve health outcomes."

More than 60% of the U.S. population has at least one chronic condition and nearly half are dealing with two or more.¹ People are struggling to know what to do for themselves, with over 50% saying they feel lost when it comes to understanding healthcare.² More responsibility is being driven to consumers, all while employers, health plans, and health systems strive to improve care compliance, close gaps in care, and drive down costs.

VP Navigate Now Steers Members to Quality Providers & Cost Savings

Virgin Pulse is simplifying how members find and decide on the highest value care with VP Navigate's new steerage capabilities that direct members toward quality providers to achieve their health outcomes. It combines a comprehensive provider and procedure search directory with cost estimates for increased transparency. This information enables members to choose the best care at the lowest cost based on factors like in-network or in-system providers, overall provider quality, and Centers of Excellence. VP Navigate drives cost savings for self-insured clients through steerage toward fair price facilities.

These new additions build on VP Navigate's existing Benefits Toolkit, which includes medical plan details, a secure digital wallet, and recent medical claim details, alongside a full benefit locker with personalized recommendations.

New Health and Benefit Guides Provide Personal, High-Touch Support

VP Navigate now also includes an expanded Guides service to help members improve health metrics and overall quality of life, and better utilize their available benefits. These trained experts assist members in overcoming barriers to care and understanding their health benefits, and encourage compliance with appointments and treatment plans. The Guides now available in VP Navigate include:

Health Guides (New) - Registered nurses and other clinical professionals who educate members about medications, medical conditions, and finding care. They can coordinate care for members with chronic or critical health conditions by working directly with care providers, as well as health and social resources.

- Registered nurses and other clinical professionals who educate members about medications, medical conditions, and finding care. They can coordinate care for members with chronic or critical health conditions by working directly with care providers, as well as health and social resources. Benefit Guides (New) - Health benefits experts who can help answer questions about a member's medical plan benefits and assist them in selecting the right resource, provider, or health plan for their needs.

- Health benefits experts who can help answer questions about a member's medical plan benefits and assist them in selecting the right resource, provider, or health plan for their needs. Program Guides - NCQA-certified coaches who understand the user's health goals and can recommend and connect members to the next best action.

VP Navigate is part of Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® platform, which streamlines access to the resources and tools users need – especially now – to build lasting, healthy behaviors. It provides a simplified entry point to comprehensive digital capabilities, live services, and an expansive partner ecosystem, making it easy for members to understand and take action to achieve their personal health and wellbeing goals. With a 4.9 Apple App Store rating, Homebase for Health provides employers, health plans, and health systems with a total solution that drives outcomes for their business and their people.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Virgin Pulse