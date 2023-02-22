Virgin Pulse to Host Thrive Summit 2023: Celebrating a Decade of Advancing the Biggest Topics Impacting Health & Wellbeing

Tenth annual event features keynote speaker Kal Penn and luminaries on topics including navigating the healthcare system, supporting mental health, closing gaps in care, and building company culture

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of healthcare and people leaders will soon convene at Virgin Pulse's Thrive Summit 2023 to address the urgency of delayed care, skyrocketing costs, and mental fatigue. This year's event marks the 10th year of bringing together leaders from employers, health plans, and health systems to explore the challenges and opportunities in health and wellbeing, featuring thought-provoking sessions, peer learning, and wellbeing activities. Thrive Summit 2023 will occur April 11-13, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a virtual presence for remote attendees.

"Thinking back over the past 10 years, it's amazing to consider how much our industry – and Virgin Pulse – has evolved," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company. "We have seen a deeper need and appreciation for whole person engagement, connecting all aspects of wellbeing to change more lives for good. This understanding has led to us support people with preventative, episodic, and chronic health needs, and helping them navigate and advocate for their health at any stage of their journey. I'm looking forward to celebrating the past decade of accomplishments at Thrive and discussing where we'll be headed over the next 10 years."

More than 1,200 people attended last year's Thrive Summit in-person and virtually, representing 769 unique organizations. Thrive Summit 2023 will feature dynamic presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and in-person and virtual wellbeing activities – all designed to stimulate learning and discussion. Attendees will be able to select from 40 sessions on topics such as supporting mental health, increasing health equity, closing gaps in care, engaging the unengaged, building company culture, and more, led by peers, innovators, and academics who are doing exceptional work promoting wellbeing and engagement. Additionally, members of the Virgin Pulse leadership team will showcase how it is changing lives for good, combining the best of technology and human connection to empower individuals to improve their wellbeing and better navigate benefits, while reducing healthcare costs and optimizing outcomes.

Insightful Speakers Addressing Timely Health & Wellbeing Topics

This year's Thrive Summit features a range of world-renowned experts, academics, and innovators addressing topics that are top of mind for every health, wellbeing, and business leader. The event's featured keynote speaker is actor, writer, and producer Kal Penn, sharing what the U.S. healthcare system gets wrong – and right. Other presenters include rare disease expert and author Matt Hay; health economist and trend weaver Jane Sarasohn-Kahn; LGBTQ+ Health scholar Jessica Halem; HGTV co-hosts Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman; McKinsey & Company healthcare advisors Akshay Kapur and Anna Pione; Virgin Pulse's new Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff Jacques and Science Advisory Board members; and many more. Event sponsors include more than 25 of Virgin Pulse's ecosystem partners, including the following premium level sponsors: LifeSpeak Inc., parent company for Wellbeats and ALAViDA (Diamond); Sword Health (Gold); and Cariloop, Koa Health, meQuilibrium (meQ), and RethinkCare (Silver).

New to Thrive Summit 2023 is a roster of expanded breakout sessions that span five tracks with content relevant to a wider range of markets and attendees – employers, health plans, health systems, and consultants. Sessions include peer case studies, expert panels on top trends, product deep dives, and more, providing inspiration and actionable strategies and tips. These breakouts will feature leaders from Fortune 500 companies, consulting firms, public sector organizations, 5-star health plans, and large hospital systems. Attendees on-site in Salt Lake City will also enjoy a 90s music festival, featuring Ezra Ray Hart – a supergroup including #1 hit-makers Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, and Emerson Hart of Tonic.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

