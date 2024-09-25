Virginia Cancer Specialists Adds New Medical Oncologist, Danijela Jelovac, MD, to Meet Growing Demand for Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Specialization in Fairfax and Arlington, VA

The addition of Dr. Jelovac broadens the expertise and adds depth to Virginia Cancer Specialists' knowledge base and patient care model. Virginia Cancer Specialists provides the full spectrum of state-of-the-art integrated advanced cancer care services, including: prevention and community outreach programs, detection and diagnosis services, and cutting-edge technologies and treatment options, as well as comprehensive supportive care programs. The practice is also home to the largest, most comprehensive cancer clinical trials program in the Mid-Atlantic.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, and an affiliate of The US Oncology Network, announced today they are proud to welcome seasoned medical oncologist and breast and gynecologic cancer specialist, Danijela Jelovac, MD, to their physician team, bringing additional expertise to enhance access to community-based advanced cancer care throughout the region.

Danijela Jelovac, MD, Medical Oncologist, Virginia Cancer Specialists

Dr. Danijela Jelovac is a board-certified medical oncologist who earned her medical degree from the University of Belgrade before completing a postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of Maryland, where she worked on development of aromatase inhibitors and mechanisms of resistance. She then completed a residency in internal medicine at Union Memorial Hospital, followed by a fellowship in medical oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center (SKCCC) at Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Jelovac joined the Johns Hopkins faculty in 2011 with a primary focus on the management and development of new approaches to treat breast and gynecologic malignancies. She has seen many women with aggressive breast cancer that requires neoadjuvant chemotherapy and has specific interest in a multi-disciplinary approach.

Dr. Jelovac served as investigator on many clinical trials and published her work in numerous peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and presented at national and international meetings.

In addition to clinical work, Dr. Jelovac held leadership positions as Chief of Medical Oncology at Tawam through Johns Hopkins International in collaboration with SKCCC, Access Physician Champion for SKCCC, and Assistant Director for Solid Tumor Ambulatory Services at SKCCC, Johns Hopkins University. She also has mentored many medical oncology fellows during their clinical training at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Jelovac is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Assistant Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins University, and was named Castle Connolly Top Doc in 2024. Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent the top 7% of all U.S. practicing physicians.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jelovac to our physician family. She has shown competency and compassion in caring for patients and helped our specialty advance treatments and improve outcomes for patients. Her research work and commitment to innovation and discovery has set a huge precedent, and we're proud to bring her on board," said practice president Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD, who sees patients in the Fairfax location.

"I have long admired the work and culture of Virginia Cancer Specialists and am honored to join the team. Medical issues in oncology present significant challenges, and the decision-making process is inherently complex. I firmly believe in multidisciplinary care with the patient at its core. My goal is to consistently deliver comprehensive, personalized, and compassionate care to every patient," said Jelovac.

Dr. Jelovac speaks English, Serbian, and Croatian.

Patients may call 571.350.8400 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Jelovac at the Arlington or Fairfax, VA, office.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com.

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.

