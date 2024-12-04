Virginia Cancer Specialists Earns Full Accreditation from NCODA's Center of Excellence Medically Integrated Pharmacy Program

Virginia Cancer Specialists' full accreditation offers a win-win for patients as well as practices, providers, employers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies, as it facilitates faster access of oncolytics to patients, improvement in medical adherence, reduced waste due to cost avoidance, shortened medication fill times, and improved patient and clinician satisfaction.

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia and a practice in The US Oncology Network, announced it earned full accreditation from NCODA's Center of Excellence Medically Integrated Pharmacy Program.

As the leading non-profit association for the patient-centered medically integrated oncology community, NCODA, a non-profit, grassroots organization, remains committed to empowering pharmacies to deliver positive, patient-centered care by providing leadership, expertise, quality standards, and best practices.

According to NCODA's website, NCODA's accreditation program is committed to empowering medically integrated practices servicing oncology patients to deliver the highest level of performance that brings sustainability and value for all stakeholders. The program, based on compliance with the ASCO/NCODA Patient-Centered Standards for Medically Integrated Dispensing, focuses on enhanced patient care and quality of services. The NCODA seal demonstrates a practice's commitment to providing the highest quality health care to those they serve.

"The advancements made in oral cancer therapies have dramatically changed the way cancer treatment is delivered for many patients. For practices like Virginia Cancer Specialists, with a MIP, or medically integrated pharmacy, patients can pick up their prescriptions directly from the clinic. This often provides for enhanced quality of services, better outcomes, and substantial cost savings," shared Marie Garcia, RN, OCN, Director of Clinical Operations, Virginia Cancer Specialists. "Further, it reduces potential clinical fragmentation by offering more seamless coordination of patient care," adds Garcia.

"I am tremendously proud of Virginia Cancer Specialists and the amazing work they have done to achieve this accreditation," shared Bob Patman, senior vice president of Operations for The US Oncology Network. "This is a huge milestone for the practice and a testament to the dedication each team member provides to deliver the best care to patients."

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

About NCODA

NCODA is the leading medically integrated oncology non-profit organization dedicated to empowering cancer care professionals to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes through leadership, expertise, quality standards, and best practices. NCODA believes that the coordination of care facilitated through a medically integrated approach enhances quality by engaging all stakeholders on the care team, reduces the opportunity for waste and errors, and avoids needless costs to patients. NCODA offers education and resources to oncology professionals and industry partners through the development of quality standards, best practices, and advocacy. Founded in 2015, NCODA has helped over 3,000 medically integrated practices and over 11,000 medical professionals worldwide deliver better, personalized oncology care. Our team is a group of committed, patient-centered community builders who connect medical providers with the vital information and resources they need to transform the outcomes of those fighting cancer.

Media Contact

Jean Dzierzak

[email protected]

703-963-5770

SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists