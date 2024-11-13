Virginia Cancer Specialists Initiates First Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trial of Its Kind, Promising New Hope for Patients

A cornerstone of the state-of-the-art cancer center, Virginia Cancer Specialists, The Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute continues to invest in advancing cancer care through groundbreaking research, innovative solutions, and transformative education and leadership.

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia and a leader in radiopharmaceutical treatments, recently announced the initiation of the first radiopharmaceutical clinical trial of its kind, marking a significant milestone in cancer care. Radiopharmaceuticals are a specialized class of drugs that contain and deliver small amounts of radioactive material that can help diagnose and treat various cancer cells. They are designed to specifically find and attach to cancer cells all while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Once attached, they release radiation that destroys the cancer cells.

"Among the benefits of radiopharmaceuticals is the ability to precisely target cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. Our approach can help shrink the cancer, slow its growth, and/or reduce its side effects, which thereby often improves quality of life. We can also use this approach alongside more mainstream treatments to increase effectiveness, when necessary," shared Youssef Charara, PhD, DABR, Chief Medical Physicist, Radiation Support Services, Virginia Cancer Specialists.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is recognized as a Radiopharmaceutical Center of Excellence by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), which signifies demonstrated quality and expertise in the use of radiopharmaceuticals and adherence to rigorous guidelines and standards to ensure patient safety.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is also accredited by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEX) program, a significant achievement for a community cancer practice. ASTRO created the APEX program to recognize radiation oncology facilities that meet or exceed high standards of care. For a community cancer practice, APEX accreditation indicates a commitment to excellence not only in radiation therapy but also in following a patient-centered approach with demonstrated clear communication, empathy, and patient engagement designed for continuous improvement, all while agreeing to rigorous evaluation and peer review.

"This is an exciting addition to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute research portfolio. To be able to provide yet another treatment option to our community is amazing. Our staff is enthusiastic to be part of this monumental occasion. This is only the beginning, as this clinical trial will open additional radiopharmaceutical trial opportunities to our patients in the months and years to come," shared Lilliana Payne, CCRC, Supervisor of Clinical Research.

"I jumped at the opportunity to participate in this trial, as I have come to trust Virginia Cancer Specialists and Dr. Spira explicitly. When presented an option to show longer progression-free survival compared to standard treatments all while reducing side effects and shrinking my tumor, I jumped at the chance to not only give promise to my case but aid in the discovery of improved treatment approaches for future patients," shared Thomas N., first radiopharmaceutical clinical trial patient at Virginia Cancer Specialists.

"I have refused to let cancer define me. I will not let it alter my plans. I refuse to enable it to curb my enthusiasm for life. I do not dwell on my cancer as there are many more important things to discuss and accomplish. I focus on being positive and offering support to others who ask for it," added Thomas.

"The addition of radiopharmaceutical studies is a big step forward for our patients and our community, as the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute strives to offer patients all cutting-edge options. With the recent approval of several other radiopharmaceuticals, we believe this is an area that may offer patients promising new treatment options," shared Alexander I Spira MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Co-Director, VCS Research Institute and Director, Thoracic and Phase I Program, who sees patients in Virginia Cancer Specialists' Fairfax location.

Interested patients or referring providers can learn more by reaching a Clinical Trials Nurse Navigator by email or phone: [email protected], 703.636.1473.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

