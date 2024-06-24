Virginia Cancer Specialists Named #1 Physician Practice for Cancer Care, and #2 in All Medical Specialties in Virginia

"This prestigious recognition reaffirms our practice's commitment to excellence in providing exceptional cancer care to our patients. We especially recognize that peer recognition is the highest honor in any professional and we take great pride in having earned the trust of so many fellow physicians," shared President of Virginia Cancer Specialists, Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD, a Medical Oncologist and Castle Connolly Top Doc since 2012 who sees patients in the Fairfax, VA, location.

Castle Connolly is a leading research and information resource for patients looking to find and connect with the best healthcare. They provide healthcare consumers with trusted, entirely merit-based lists of top doctors in their local communities and across the country.

Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both national and state levels. Robust and unbiased screening of doctors' educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made. Following peer nomination, Castle Connolly's evaluation includes significant scrutiny of medical education, training, hospital appointments, and professional achievements, as well as focuses on demonstrated excellence in interpersonal skills such as listening, communicating, showing empathy, and earning the trust of patients. When available, Castle Connolly also evaluates outcome and procedure volume data in its research process.

The Virginia Cancer Specialists physicians recognized in 2024 are Harold Agbahiwe, MD; Stephanie Akbari, MD, FACS; Ivan Aksentijevich, MD; Christina Brzezniak, DO; Robert Christie, MD, FACP; Anne Favret, MD; John Feigert, MD; Elizabeth Feldman, MD, FACS; Mitul Gandhi, MD; Jessica Heintz, MD, FAAHPM; Sandeep J. Khandhar, MD, FACS; Geoffrey D. Moorer, MD; Jacob A. Ninan, MD; Gregory J. Orloff, MD; Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD; Patricia Rodriguez, MD; Amit Sarma, MD; Gregory S. Sibley, MD; Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO; Hernan Vargas, MD, FACS; and Felasfa M. Wodajo, MD.

"At Virginia Cancer Specialists, we understand the trust our patients place in us during their cancer journey. That's why we continuously strive to provide the highest standard of care by leveraging innovative treatments and technologies and compassionate support services," shared Christina Brzezniak, D.O., who sees patients in the Reston, VA, location. "We are grateful for this recognition by Castle Connolly and our fellow physicians as it speaks to our consistent pursuit of excellence. This recognition wouldn't be possible without the tireless dedication of our exceptional team of advanced practice providers, nurse navigators, patient care coordinators, schedulers, and all Virginia Cancer Specialists staff who go above and beyond every day to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients."

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.

