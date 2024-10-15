Virginia Cancer Specialists Reveals New Brand Direction for their Comprehensive Breast Center, Expansion of High-Risk Breast Clinic, and New Hope-Inspired Slogan in Honor of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Virginia Cancer Specialists, ranked the #1 practice in Virginia for cancer care and the #2 practice in Virginia across all medical specialties, is committed to providing comprehensive and full-spectrum breast care. Their new slogan "Hope Begins Here" reminds all patients, from risk reduction and early diagnosis to treatment and recovery, they are not alone.

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia and a practice in The US Oncology Network, revealed today a new brand direction for their Comprehensive Breast Center, an expansion of their High-Risk Breast Clinic, and new slogan in honor of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Virginia Cancer Specialists has been recognized as leader in comprehensive breast care for more than 50 years. The practice is ranked #1 in Virginia for cancer, and #2 in Virginia for all medical specialties by Castle Connolly.

"What breast patients at Virginia Cancer Specialists can expect is care that is comprehensive, cutting-edge, and compassionate. We aim to provide patients with an exceptional service and care experience across the full continuum of breast care," shared Danijela Jelovac, MD, Medical Oncologist, who specializes in breast and gynecologic oncology and sees patients in the Fairfax and Arlington locations.

"Breast issues are common among women of all ages and may range from simple to complex. Complex issues require advanced expertise and sometimes a sophisticated algorithm for evaluation, workup, consultation, assessment, and ongoing surveillance," adds Matthew Hueman, MD, FACS, FSSO, Breast Surgeon, who sees patients in the Loudoun location.

The Comprehensive Breast Center at Virginia Cancer Specialists employs a multidisciplinary approach providing often real-time access to a myriad of medical professionals—medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, breast surgeons, genetics counselors, palliative care physicians, dietitians, social workers, financial counselors, and nurse navigators, to name a few—based on a patient's needs. "Our team approach is like that of an orchestra of musicians. Each member is a talented specialist in their own right, but all together, they create the exceptional music that best serves the listener. The same is true on our team, each provider is highly skilled, but we work together to provide the most comprehensive expert care to our patients," shared Lindy Rosal, MD, FACS, Breast Surgeon, who sees patients in Fair Oaks and Woodbridge.

Said of the High-Risk Breast Clinic at Virginia Cancer Specialists, "Our commitment to treat breast cancer begins with prevention and early detection, empowering patients through increased awareness and surveillance," said Kristin Lupton, PA-C, who sees High-Risk Breast Clinic patients in Virginia Cancer Specialists' Old Town Alexandria location. "We are dedicated to educating patients and their families about their risk of developing breast cancer and creating a strategy to reduce risk and increase the chances of early detection. Part of our goal is to determine if a patient is at an elevated risk for breast cancer based on a gene mutation or strong family history, and offering options for medical management, lifestyle choices, and family planning."

"The 'Hope Begins Here' message is meant to inspire and empower our patients. We're here to provide light during the storm, along with answers, options, and solutions. It may not be easy or quick, but our patients have in us a haven and a team who will go above and beyond each time to provide them with the highest quality care. Couple that commitment with promising new therapies often only available through our vast clinical trials program, and patients know we are in their corner," shared Anmol Singh, MD, Medical Oncologist, who specializes in breast, now seeing patients in the Virginia Cancer Specialists Fair Oaks, Woodbridge, and Gainesville locations.

The Comprehensive Breast Center at Virginia Cancer Specialists offers fast appointments for newly referred patients, offering prompt support for those who have detected a lump or abnormality and need to be seen quickly. Call 571.350.8400 or visit VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com.

Patients who may benefit from risk management support—especially those with a family history of breast cancer, a relative with pre-menopausal breast cancer, a family history of any ovarian cancer or male breast cancer, a previous breast biopsy that showed atypia, dense breasts on mammography, and known genetic mutations predisposing them to breast cancer—are encouraged to make an appointment at the High-Risk Breast Clinic. Call 571.350.8400 or visit VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by , whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

Media Contact

Jean Dzierzak

[email protected]

703-963-5770

SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists