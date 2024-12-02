Virginia Department of Education Approves the IXL Diagnostic as an Alternative Assessment to the Virginia Growth Assessments

The IXL Diagnostic can be used as a beginning-of-year and mid-year assessment to help measure progress for students in grades 3-8.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL, the award-winning personalized learning platform used by 16 million students, announced that the Virginia Department of Education has approved the IXL Diagnostic as an alternative assessment to the Virginia Growth Assessments. Educators throughout the state can now administer the diagnostic as a beginning-of-year and mid-year assessment to measure students' overall grade-level proficiency in math and English language arts based on Virginia's Standards of Learning.

IXL is already being used by 1 in 3 students and 88% of school districts in the state to accurately measure performance, close knowledge gaps and facilitate growth. Schools that have implemented IXL are seeing tremendous results: Research shows that students who used IXL performed better on the Virginia Standards of Learning Assessment in both math and ELA than those using other solutions.

"We are excited about the Virginia Department of Education's approval of the IXL Diagnostic, and the opportunity to help schools assess knowledge and foster growth," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "IXL has proven to be a valuable learning solution for schools in Virginia, and we look forward to helping even more educators close learning gaps and empower each student to maximize their potential."

Easily track progress and identify learning trends
Part of the IXL Assessment Suite, the nationally normed IXL Diagnostic has been established through validity research as a precise indicator of student achievement and a strong predictor of performance on standardized assessments. It pinpoints individual grade-level proficiency in math and language arts, giving educators accurate data to guide instruction, identify students needing additional support and monitor growth.

Accurate benchmarking is essential for high-level reporting and decision-making, and the IXL Diagnostic allows administrators to easily set up assessment windows in "Snapshot" mode to capture district- or school-wide data. Administrators can set multiple Snapshot windows throughout the year for students to complete the diagnostic and gather reliable grade-level proficiency data in math and language arts. By analyzing Snapshot data, teachers and administrators can quickly identify learning trends and personalize math instruction to ensure every student is meeting grade-level expectations.

Immediate insights that support daily instruction
Teachers also need reliable insights between benchmarks to understand how to help students make meaningful progress. The IXL Diagnostic fills in those gaps: Students spend as little as 10 minutes a week answering questions that reveal their current knowledge levels. Based on each learner's results, the diagnostic provides targeted recommendations that will help the student improve. These personalized action plans link seamlessly to specific IXL skills and give teachers a simple way to differentiate instruction.

The IXL Diagnostic also provides a more uplifting assessment experience for students because it does not feel like a traditional test. With engaging questions and positive reinforcement, it is a safe space for learners to better understand themselves, stay motivated and take an active role in their education.

To learn more about the IXL Diagnostic, please visit https://www.ixl.com/diagnostic.

About IXL
Currently used by 16 million students and in 96 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. Available in 57 languages, IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 150 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPTSpanishDictionary.com, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Education.com and Carson Dellosa Education. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com, facebook.com/IXL and x.com/IXLLearning.

