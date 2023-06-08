Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Launches New Digital Opportunity Public Survey

News provided by

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

08 Jun, 2023, 12:17 ET

~ Focus includes broadband accessibility, affordability, and digital literacy ~

RICHMOND, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced today the launch of the statewide Digital Opportunity Survey to provide supplementary data to the development of the Virginia Digital Opportunity Plan. The goal of the survey is to understand where respondents are regarding their current levels of broadband accessibility, the affordability of broadband services and their level of comfort navigating the internet and digital devices.

"By gathering data on broadband access, affordability services and digital literacy, this survey will provide more nuanced data and more invaluable insights for the development of our Digital Opportunity Plan," said DHCD Director Bryan Horn. "Together, we can bridge the digital divide and ensure that every Virginian has the tools and resources they need to thrive."

The Virginia Digital Opportunity Plan will enable the Commonwealth to apply for federal broadband funding from the Digital Equity Act Capacity Grant program. These funds will be used to support efforts to address the affordability of internet services, increase digital literacy programming and resources aimed at increasing digital adoption, and launch unique programs that address the digital divide.

"Full access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet also includes making sure there are no barriers to utilizing the service," said Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the DHCD Office of Broadband. "The results of this survey will make sure the Commonwealth's internet affordability and adoption programs are targeted to solving the digital divide across the state."

By leveraging our local partnerships and hosting stakeholder meetings, the goal is to receive a diverse geographical range of survey responses across Virginia. All Virginians are encouraged to take the survey. For more information, and a link to the survey visit dhcd.virginia.gov/digital-opportunity.

SOURCE Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

