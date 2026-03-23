Virginia Green Advances Maryland Growth with American Lawn and Tree Integration

Successful Proud Partner relationship evolves into full brand alignment, strengthening regional presence and unifying service delivery

SYKESVILLE, Md., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, a leading, best-in-class lawn care provider, today announced the full integration and rebranding of its Maryland Proud Partner, American Lawn and Tree Specialists, under the Virginia Green name. This transition marks the next step in a successful partnership and strengthens Virginia Green's growing presence in the Maryland market.

American Lawn and Tree Specialists will become Virginia Green's second Maryland branch, joining the Waldorf location that was established in 2025. This expansion further strengthens our unified, scalable regional footprint. The integration underscores our continued commitment to consistency, consolidation, and delivering a cohesive customer experience across the state.

Over the past year, the organizations have worked closely to align operations, enhance service quality, and improve customer communication. Operating under one brand enables a more seamless and consistent experience for customers while maintaining the trusted local relationships built over time.

"This integration is a strategic milestone that strengthens the local expertise our Maryland customers already trust," said Gil Grattan, Founder and CEO of Virginia Green. "By creating a more cohesive regional footprint, we're delivering greater consistency, a seamless customer experience, and the expanded resources that define the Virginia Green standard."

Virginia Green currently serves more than 8,500 lawns across Maryland, supported by nearly 50 Maryland-certified technicians with deep knowledge of local turf and growing conditions. Customers will continue working with the same experienced teams, now backed by Virginia Green's expanded resources and operational scale.

Since partnering, customers have benefited from enhanced communication tools, including pre- and post-service notifications, newsletters, and convenient online account management. Virginia Green also remains committed to environmental responsibility, using state-approved lawn care products that meet Maryland standards and support the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

This integration marks another step in Virginia Green's strategic growth, reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality lawn care while maintaining strong local relationships.

About Virginia Green

Founded in 2004 in Richmond, Virginia Green is a regional lawn care provider operating across five states with 17 locations. The company delivers professional lawn care, aeration and seeding, tree and shrub services, and perimeter pest control to thousands of customers throughout the region. For more information, visit: www.virginiagreen.com

About American Lawn and Tree Specialists

Founded in 2005 by Joe Perry, American Lawn and Tree Specialists is a Maryland-based provider of professional lawn and tree care services. The company delivers lawn care, tree and shrub services, and targeted treatments designed to promote healthy landscapes and long-term plant health. For more information, visit: www.americanlawnandtree.com

SOURCE Virginia Green Lawn Care