Virginia Green Grows Again: Acquires DVH Turf Management to Serve Coastal Delaware

Strategic Acquisition Enhances Service Capabilities and Regional Growth

REHOBOTH, Del., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, a leading, best-in-class lawn care provider, today announced the re-branding of DVH Turf Management to Virginia Green after partnering with the company for the previous year. Virginia Green has been performing services in Delaware's coastal communities since March 2025, building strong relationships and delivering proven results throughout the region.

This re-branding reflects the next step in a successful year of collaboration and reinforces Virginia Green's long-term commitment to the Delaware market. Over the past year, experienced local associates have been serving homeowners with a strong focus on customer relationships, turf expertise, and science-based lawn care solutions tailored to the unique coastal environment.

"We are grateful to Larry [DVH Turf Management Founder] and the team at DVH for their partnership through this transition," said Gil Grattan, Founder and CEO of Virginia Green. "DVH has built a strong foundation through personalized service and quality results. Our goal is to build on that legacy, invest in the local team, and continue delivering industry-leading lawn care to homeowners throughout the region."

Former DVH Turf Management customers will continue to benefit from Virginia Green's expanded service offerings, including:

Tailored, state-certified lawn care programs designed to promote healthy turf and soil

Advanced agronomic practices supported by modern, high‑efficiency equipment

Expanded service offerings, giving DVH Turf Management customers access to Virginia Green's full suite of programs—including aeration and seeding, tree and shrub care, soil testing and amendments, and all‑natural flea, tick, and mosquito control

Improved customer communication with pre- and post-service notifications

Convenient online account management tools

Access to Virginia Green's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

DVH's team will join Virginia Green's growing organization, enhancing the company's operational capacity and reinforcing its commitment to strong local leadership in each market it serves. Matt Clary will continue leading the Rehoboth branch, supporting the company's growth in coastal Delaware. No matter what winter weather Delaware brings, Virginia Green's team remains ready and committed to delivering reliable, professional lawn care throughout the year.

About Virginia Green

Founded in 2004 in Richmond, Virginia Green is a regional lawn care provider operating across five states with 17 locations. The company delivers professional lawn care, aeration and seeding, tree and shrub services, and perimeter pest control to thousands of customers throughout the region. For more information, visit: www.virginiagreen.com

About DVH Turf Management

DVH Turf Management has served Delaware's coastal communities with professional lawn care services, earning a strong reputation for quality and reliability. The company officially joins Virginia Green in 2026 as part of its continued regional expansion.

SOURCE Virginia Green Lawn Care