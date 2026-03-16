Virginia Lawmakers Reject Online Casino Gambling Expansion; NAAiG Applauds Thoughtful Decision

RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, legislation to legalize online casino gambling, known as iGaming, quietly died in Virginia's conference committee. With the legislative process having come to a close, the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG) wanted to publicly acknowledge and thank the administration and lawmakers who made this important decision.

The proposal would have allowed casino-style gambling on phones, tablets and other devices with 24/7 access. After careful review, lawmakers declined to move forward with the expansion, prioritizing the stability of Virginia's gaming framework and the communities it supports.

"Virginia lawmakers made the right decision by rejecting online casino gambling," said NAAiG spokesman Oliver Barie. "This proposal would have placed casino-style gambling on every phone and smart device, creating serious risks for families, workers and local communities. Policymakers demonstrated leadership by putting people before profit."

Recent polling in Virginia underscores why this outcome was so important:

Majority opposition : Most Virginians oppose legalizing online casino gambling .

: Most Virginians oppose legalizing online . Family and financial concerns : Voters worry about addiction and financial harm for families.

: Voters worry about addiction and financial harm for families. Community impact : Many recognize that brick-and-mortar casinos support local jobs and communities, while iGaming threatens that model.

: Many recognize that brick-and-mortar support local jobs and communities, while iGaming threatens that model. Broad bipartisan concern : Opposition spans party lines.

: Opposition spans party lines. Accessibility risks: The 24/7, always-on nature of online gambling is a serious public concern.

is a serious public concern. Political context: 62% of Virginia voters say they would be less likely to support a candidate who backs iGaming, reflecting why the policy has been rejected repeatedly across states.

Throughout the session, NAAiG worked closely with community voices, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to highlight the economic and social risks of online casino expansion. While the proposal received significant attention from national online gaming companies, lawmakers carefully considered the issue and ultimately chose to prioritize the long-term well-being of Virginia families, communities, and workers.

"We commend the legislators and members of the administration who carefully examined the consequences of this proposal," Barie added. "Their decision reflects a thoughtful approach to gaming policy and a commitment to protecting communities, workers, and families."

About NAAIG

The National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG) is a coalition of local businesses, industry veterans, community advocates, and concerned citizens united to safeguard communities from the harmful impacts of online gambling. Founded to address the growing threats posed by iGaming, NAAiG is dedicated to preserving local jobs, supporting responsible gaming policies and ensuring gaming expansion does not come at the expense of communities and workers.

Contact: Leo Rommel, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG)