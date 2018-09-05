Virginia Premier Selects Jiva to Help Streamline Workflows and Heighten Efficiencies

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Premier, headquartered in Richmond, Va., recently selected Jiva 6.1, the end-to-end population health management platform from ZeOmega, to enhance health services for its approximately 220,000 members.

Virginia Premier is a nonprofit Managed Care Organization owned by Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health, serving Medicaid and Medicare populations throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. The organization provides a full range of health plan services including care management, utilization management, pharmacy benefits management, appeals and grievances, call center services, a 24/7 nurse advice line, wellness programs, and provider relations. Virginia Premier's current lines of business include: Medallion 3.0 and 4.0 (Medicaid), Duals Special Needs Plan (Medicare) and Managed Long-term Support Services (MLTSS). In addition, Virginia Premier is launching new health plans on the Virginia Exchange.

"Due to the complexity of managing care across the Commonwealth of Virginia, we needed a flexible, fully automated, and configurable platform that will allow our healthcare team, members and providers to share crucial data across the continuum of care via portals or other electronic means," says James P. Johnson, Vice President of Health Services Operations at Virginia Premier. "We selected ZeOmega because Jiva met all our criteria. The partnership will help us achieve enhanced holistic care—lowering costs and improving member satisfaction."

Virginia Premier plans to use the robust solutions to reduce manual workflow and decrease the amount of administrative burden. One major benchmark the organization will be tracking is the reduction of monthly calls. Virginia Premier currently relies on staff to make daily phone calls tracking authorizations, appeals, and other health information. Jiva will automate and streamline this process, giving precious time back to the healthcare professionals, helping the focus shift to the enhancement of care and overall outcomes.

"We are honored to partner with Virginia Premier to help its care team gain efficiencies and integrate disparate systems," says Sada Babu Rai, Co-founder and President at ZeOmega. "Jiva will help achieve a true 360-degree member view. We are grateful to be part of the positive progression."

About ZeOmega

Jiva, the end-to-end and powerful population health platform from ZeOmega, delivers high-value, strategic solutions enabling payers and care-delivery organizations to improve individual health and provider performance. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of complex population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models that leverage an innovative platform designed to integrate workflow, analytics, content, and communication capabilities. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. For more information, visit www.zeomega.com or call 214-618-9880. Follow ZeOmega on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Virginia Premier

Virginia Premier's mission is to inspire healthy living within the communities we serve with a focus on those in need. We do this through innovation strategic partnerships, industry-leading health care and the power of VCU Health. Formed in 1995 as a Medicaid HMO, Virginia Premier is the first and only university-based, nonprofit managed care organization in the commonwealth, now serving roughly 220,000 members statewide. In addition to its Medicare and Medicaid plans, Virginia Premier provides third-party administrative services and runs the Virginia Premier Neighborhood Health Center in Roanoke. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of VCU Health System. For more information, visit VirginiaPremier.com.

