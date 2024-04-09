VIRGINIA SENATOR TIM KAINE RELEASES NEW BOOK, WALK RIDE PADDLE: A LIFE OUTSIDE, WITH HARPER HORIZON

A captivating, compelling memoir that blends adventure, reflection, and political insight.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harper Horizon releases Walk Ride Paddle: A Life Outside from Tim Kaine. The Virginia Senator and former Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate delivers a compelling account of one man's journey across hundreds of miles of Virginia wilderness and a moving testament to the optimistic spirit of America.

Courtesy of Harper Horizon, an imprint of HarperCollins Focus.

With immediacy and honesty, Kaine pulls back the curtain to reveal his inner thoughts during such monumental times. Kaine's storytelling gift and wise observations offer a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a seasoned politician and outdoor enthusiast.

"Walk Ride Paddle is my love letter to Virginia, the power of democracy, and the great outdoors," said Senator Kaine.

In 2019, Tim Kaine – Virginia senator and former Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate – commemorated both his sixtieth birthday and his twenty-fifth year in public office by undertaking a three-part journey across the Virginia landscape, as he hiked, cycled, and canoed across the state. Kaine reflects on his time as the Vice-Presidential candidate in a historic race and what that loss meant. His chronicle became an organic reflection of the extraordinary events occurring across America during that time, including two impeachment trials, a global pandemic, growing racial protests, the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and more.

During weekends and in Senate recess weeks, Kaine—over a period of several years— journeyed along the 1,228-mile Virginia Nature Triathlon. He hiked the 559 miles of the Appalachian Trail that cross Virginia from Harpers Ferry to the Tennessee border; biked 321 miles along the crest of the Virginia Blue Ridge on the beautiful parkways built during the Great Depression to create jobs and give everyday people on the East Coast an accessible place to vacation; and canoed the entire James River—348 miles from its headwaters in the Allegheny Mountains to its entrance into the Chesapeake Bay. Along the way, Kaine reflected on the events that have shaped both his life and the world around him, sharing his deep love for the natural world and the importance of preserving it for future generations in a fascinating memoir that blends adventure, reflection, and political insight.

"I didn't know when I set out on my Virginia Nature Triathlon that by the time I finished, I'd be a juror in two impeachment trials, in the Capitol when it was attacked on January 6, experience a global pandemic, and witness the racial justice protests that resulted from the murder of George Floyd. The events of the world were weighty," said Kaine "Being out in nature gave me a way to reflect on and process them. I hope everyone who reads Walk Ride Paddle gains insight and inspiration from Virginia's great outdoors and will fight to preserve our country's natural beauty."

Walk Ride Paddle is not only a captivating memoir of one man's physical journey through the Virginia wilderness—but it is also a unique and ultimately optimistic perspective on these pivotal moments in history, offering inspiration, wisdom, and hope.

Walk Ride Paddle is available now in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook with Kaine narrating. You can order in your preferred format today at: walkridepaddle.com

You can also get a signed copy of the book at one of Senator Kaine's book tour stops:

April 9, 2024 - Burke, VA -Kings Park Library

- -Kings Park Library April 11, 2024 - Washington, DC - Politics and Prose

- - Politics and Prose April 14 , 2024- New York, NY - Sheen Center for Thought & Culture

, 2024- - Sheen Center for Thought & Culture April 18, 2024 - Richmond, VA -Library of Virginia

- -Library of April 21 , 2024- Roanoke, VA -Taubman Museum of Art

, 2024- -Taubman Museum of Art April 27 . 2024- Luray, VA - Mimslyn Inn

. 2024- - Mimslyn Inn May 4, 2024 - Ashland, VA - Ashland Theatre

- - Ashland Theatre May 7 , 2024-Washington, DC-Kramers

About the Author:

Tim Kaine has served people throughout his life as a teacher, civil rights lawyer, and elected official. He is one of only thirty people in American history to be a mayor, governor, and United States senator. He lives with his wife, Anne, in Richmond, Virginia.

About Harper Horizon:

Harper Horizon is a Nashville-based imprint of HarperCollins Focus focused on the stories, values and diverse voices of Americana and beyond, publishing authors such as Willie Nelson, Syd & Shea McGee, Luke Russert, Zachary Levi, Meghan Trainor, Jenny Doan, Trae Crowder, and more. For more information, please visit www.harpercollinsfocus.com/Harper-Horizon.

Contacts:

Kevin Smith

[email protected]

Joseph Papa

[email protected]

SOURCE Harper Horizon