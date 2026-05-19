Virginia Transformer Announces Plan to Further Expand With New Greenfield Plant in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Bringing 1,100 High-Paying Jobs to the Region

Virginia Transformer to Further Expand With New Plant in Muscle Shoals, AL Bringing 1,100 High-Paying Jobs to Region Post this

The new advanced manufacturing plant will be built on approximately 90 acres within the Airpark and features a dedicated Norfolk Southern rail spur for shipping and supply chain needs made possible through the 'Growing Alabama' program; a dedicated on-site training center; digital manufacturing dashboards for management with online, a real-time portal for customers; automated warehousing to deliver material to point of use within the plant; and a design to machinery interface. Upon achieving full production, the new plant will employ 1,100 people.

The design, technology and process at the new plant will be an extension of the company's 500 kV factory in Rincon, GA, which recently achieved a streak of 86 consecutive power transformers successfully passing FAT (final acceptance testing), a world record.

"For more than 50 years, Virginia Transformer's growth has been driven by our commitment to delivering for our customers – we are The Commitment Company," said Prabhat Jain, CEO of Virginia Transformer. "This investment represents the latest addition in our ongoing expansion across North America, will create our seventh manufacturing facility, and reflects our confidence in the markets and customers we serve, as well as our dedicated workforce.

"We are recognized throughout the industry as an engineering company that crafts and delivers premium-quality transformers within the shortest lead times—products designed for a 60-year service life," Jain added. "This investment strengthens that position and ensures we will continue scaling to meet our customers' evolving needs."

This factory will be filling the demand from expanding heavy manufacturing, mining, energy infrastructure, grid expansion, data centers, and behind the meter power generation in the USA. Much of this demand today is being met by Imported transformers from overseas.

"Muscle Shoals is known around the world for its musical legacy, but companies like Virginia Transformer know the Shoals can make a lot more than music," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. "With a driven, skilled workforce, our business-friendly climate and unbeatable quality of life, the Shoals and all of Alabama are indeed open for business. Virginia Transformer will add value to the community with this advanced-manufacturing investment and employment opportunities."

"Virginia Transformer's decision to locate its newest manufacturing facility in the Shoals is a powerful endorsement of Northwest Alabama's highly skilled manufacturing workforce, strategic location, and capacity for continued industrial growth," said Kevin Jackson, President of the Shoals EDA. "For generations, the Shoals has built a reputation for producing talented men and women who excel in advanced manufacturing environments, and that workforce will be a tremendous asset as Virginia Transformer grows its operations here. This project was made possible through strong collaboration among our many economic development partners, and we look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with Virginia Transformer that benefits the company and our region for years to come."

"Virginia Transformer's investment in Muscle Shoals reflects a powerful force reshaping the American economy with advanced manufacturing driving the urgent need to modernize our nation's electric grid," said Norfolk Southern VP Business Development and First and Final Mile Markets Stefan Loeb. "In partnership with the State of Alabama, programs like the Growing Alabama Tax Credit combined with this site's platinum REDI designation, provide the speed, ease of execution, and rail connectivity needed to deliver the large-scale infrastructure that powers industry, communities, and the digital economy. We're proud to be a future supply chain partner of this new facility."

"TVA and Muscle Shoals Electric Board are excited to welcome Virginia Transformer Corp to Colbert County. Working in partnership with Shoals EDA, Alabama Department of Commerce, City of Muscle Shoals and Colbert County to support companies like Virginia Transformer Corp, furthers our shared commitment to fostering job creation and investment in the region," said Heidi Smith, Vice President of Economic Development, TVA. "This announcement not only represents impactful investment, but also the creation of new job opportunities for the communities we serve. TVA is proud to support companies that contribute to the prosperity and vibrancy of our region, and we celebrate this announcement."

On-site construction work in Muscle Shoals is set to begin immediately with initial production scheduled to begin in January 2028.

The new plant is in addition to the expansion work underway at the Company's Rincon, GA facility outside Savannah, which will increase installed capacity there by 50 percent. The Rincon expansion will be completed in March of 2027.

This new manufacturing facility in Muscle Shoals will serve customers across utilities, data centers, renewable energy, industrial, mining, oil and gas, commercial, institutional, specialty, in US and Canada markets. Virginia Transformer is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products with great customer service. To learn more, visit http://www.vatransformer.com.

Those who would like to express interest in roles at the new facility can send their information to [email protected] or visit https://www.vatransformer.com/careers/.

SOURCE Virginia Transformer