Virid Relaunches Revere: A Smarter Ratings and Reviews Platform

The unified commerce provider enhanced their UGC platform to boost retail brand loyalty and growth.

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virid, the leading enterprise commerce solutions provider, today announced the re-launch of Revere.

Revere is a powerful ratings and reviews platform that helps retailers increase conversions through authentic, customer-generated content. Built for enterprise scalability and compatible with most commerce environments, Revere empowers retailers to capture, manage, and showcase genuine customer experiences that drive loyalty and lasting growth.

Revere helps retailers build trust, improve conversions, and grow customer loyalty.

What's New in Revere

The upgraded platform includes several new features designed to help retailers build trust and boost revenue:

A unified admin dashboard delivers instant visibility into performance data and the ability to manage user-generated content in a single location.





delivers instant visibility into performance data and the ability to manage user-generated content in a single location. 15-minute implementation gets Revere live on your eCommerce site fast. Now revenue generation can start from day one.





gets Revere live on your eCommerce site fast. Now revenue generation can start from day one. Advanced AI-enhanced reporting gives retailers the deep product insights needed to make data-driven decisions. Comprehensive analytics reveal which products are top and bottom performers, and which Revere features are converting into sales.





gives retailers the deep product insights needed to make data-driven decisions. Comprehensive analytics reveal which products are top and bottom performers, and which Revere features are converting into sales. Powerful new integrations with industry-leading platforms include Stripe for payments and MailChimp, Klaviyo, and Listrak for email marketing. The platform can also be easily implemented on marketAgility, Shopify, and BigCommerce eCommerce sites, ensuring enterprise-grade functionality.





with industry-leading platforms include Stripe for payments and MailChimp, Klaviyo, and Listrak for email marketing. The platform can also be easily implemented on marketAgility, Shopify, and BigCommerce eCommerce sites, ensuring enterprise-grade functionality. Restructured pricing tiers now support higher order volumes across all plans, and the Business tier has been expanded to include the powerful Question & Answer feature.

"The newly released Revere platform will be a game-changing marketing tool for enterprise retailers and growing brands alike," said Steve Deller, President and CEO, Virid. "Revere helps retailers capture authentic customer feedback, building trust and loyalty that drives real long-term growth."

Learn more about the Revere platform and how it helps brands boost eCommerce revenue at https://www.irevere.com/.

Learn more about Virid at https://www.virid.com/.

About Virid

Virid is the Unified Commerce Solution built for growing retail brands that have outgrown plug-and-play platforms. We bring together our award-winning enterprise platform, marketAgility, deep integration expertise, and hands-on partnership to simplify complexity and keep commerce running flawlessly.

As our clients scale, Virid keeps pace with growth that off-the-shelf- systems cannot support. For more than two decades, leading brands have trusted Virid to deliver performance, reliability, and personal partnership that other platforms cannot match.

Media Contact

Rachel Gonzalez

Marketing Director, Virid, Inc.

[email protected]

(703) 689-2121

SOURCE Virid