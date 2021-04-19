Virtana Achieves 63% Sales Growth in Q1 2021 Over Q1 2020; Exceeds Sales Goals Two Quarters in a Row

Growth in sales is the result of customer adoption of the new software-as-a-service (SaaS) based Virtana Platform and the proven on-premises workload placement solution VirtualWisdom. Virtana's solutions provide continuous and deep high-fidelity data insights into IT operations and cloud management, crucial to a faster, successful transition to a digital economy.

The ITOM Software market constitutes $30.9B total with an expected growth of 18% in 2021, according to Gartner, Inc. For cloud specifically, the pandemic has accelerated the overall cloud market rather than impeding it, with worldwide end-user spend on public cloud services forecast to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total $332.35B. Virtana's growth surpasses expected annual growth for ITOM and public cloud markets.

Virtana grew its customer base in line with its market recognition; the company recently received 'Customer First' status from Gartner and, in the past 12 months, was given all 5 out of 5-star reviews from customers for Virtana products and services. One 5-star review stated Virtana Platform is "a great tool to complement any sized cloud Infrastructure." Another reviewer shared their experience in detail: "Excellent flexible and robust solution with many features, customizations, and extensibility. Analyzed 1,000s of on-prem workloads and built a migration plan with detailed analysis and suggested migration events, plus associated cloud costs. Unique feature is the playback, no one else has this capability and is essential to drive up assurance and de-risk the migrations."



Virtana was referenced in two recent Gartner reports, including the 2021 AIOps Market Guide and a Hybrid Digital Infrastructure Management (HDIM) guide to Digital Platform Conductor Tools.

Both Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs) and Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) are leading the way as the most used DevOps initiatives in response to COVID-19. According to Gartner: "There is no future of IT operations that does not include AIOps. This is due to the rapid growth in data volumes and pace of change (exemplified by rate of application delivery and event-driven business models) that cannot wait on humans to derive insights."1

Kash Shaikh, Virtana President and CEO, commented: "Our profitable growth reflects our customers' trust in Virtana and our focused operating execution. Customers come to us with similar issues when preparing for cloud migration — not enough visibility, unknown performance of their workloads and apps, complexity of duct-taped point tools, looming potential cloud costs. Our platform's 'Know Before You Go' approach solves for the complex challenges of hybrid IT environments."

Shaikh noted, "I could not be more humbled and prouder of the team we have assembled and the innovative technology we are bringing to enterprises along with the operational discipline. It has enabled us to exceed sales goals two quarters in a row, achieve profitability and receive numerous media, analyst, and customer recognitions. Our relentless customer focus has earned us the Customer First status by Gartner."

In Q1 2021, Virtana was also recognized as a Coolest Cloud Company for 2021 by CRN, a leading company of 2021 by Silicon Review, and as a key player reducing cloud costs by Business Insider.

IDC predicts that by the end of 2021, 80% of enterprises will put a mechanism in place to shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and applications twice as fast as before the pandemic. Says Deepak Mohan, Research Director for Cloud Infrastructure Services at IDC: "The disruption and uncertainty of the past year have underscored the benefits of resilient and flexible IT and accelerated investments toward an agile digital foundation. Cloud has emerged as the fastest path and natural choice to enable this foundation. Organizations will aggressively seek and invest in initiatives to increase their cloud leverage, and the effectiveness of their cloud strategy will be a critical factor influencing their competitiveness and growth post recovery."

The Virtana Platform simplifies the complexity of hybrid IT environments with a single cloud-agnostic observability platform across all hybrid IT digital operations categories, including Infrastructure Performance Monitoring (IPM), AIOps, Cloud Financial Management (FinOps), and Cloud Migration segments, with flexible consumption both on-premises and in the public cloud. The $30.9B ITOM Software market is ripe for disruption, and Virtana is uniquely positioned for success. Virtana is helping Global 2000 enterprises know before they go to the cloud. Its channel-led strategy and strategic partners such as Presidio continue to open doors, including a recently inked Virtana Migrate cloud readiness project with a leading healthcare organization.

Shaikh also reflected, "COVID-19 has accelerated the future of advanced digital technologies. Vaccines will bring an end to lockdowns, consumer savings have risen, debt has lowered, and more stimulus is on the way. If you connect these dots, I am optimistic that America is best positioned for much stronger economic growth in the second half of 2021 than we have experienced in decades. Virtana is well positioned to help companies accelerate their digital transformation and seize the growth opportunities."

Follow along for Virtana's latest insight and updates at Virtana.com or via LinkedIn

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

Follow Virtana for industry insights on Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana: Know Before You Go

1 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, Pankaj Prasad, Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman, April 6, 2021

SOURCE Virtana

Related Links

http://www.virtana.com

