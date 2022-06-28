Virtana Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status

With 72% of surveyed1 enterprises experiencing migration issues, Virtana brings cloud migration support to AWS customers to accelerate successful cloud migrations

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status. This achievement assures Virtana has proven customer success and demonstrated technical proficiency automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

"This AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status recognition reinforces our track record and our work with AWS. Customers can find and leverage the Virtana Platform and services in AWS Marketplace," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "It's important that both our customers and prospects understand the breadth of Virtana's capabilities that allow customers to easily migrate to AWS and support them throughout that process."

Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency validates that Virtana is helping enterprise customers successfully migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS. Virtana's 2020 survey research1 found that 72% of organizations ran into unexpected performance or cost issues as a result of insufficient migration planning.

It is critical that organizations have insights and analysis prior to migration to ensure the correct workloads are moved to the right cloud, at the right cost and performance. Virtana delivers a migration planning tool, which provides application dependency analysis, showing expected cost and performance across cloud providers. Virtana also offers education and support through professional services. Virtana is helping AWS customers reduce risk, avoid unexpected costs, and accelerate successful cloud migrations.

Kash continued: "We are proud to develop strategies for each customer, to minimize risk, unexpected cloud costs and avoid performance degradation. It is important that enterprises have actionable insights to the cloud, and through our work with AWS, we enable companies to get migration planning right the first time."

Learn more about the hybrid cloud migration and optimization solutions Virtana is bringing to Forbes Global 2000 companies at virtana.com.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #KnowBeforeYouGo

[1] https://www.virtana.com/state-of-hybrid-cloud-research-report-feb-2021/

SOURCE Virtana