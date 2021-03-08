Virtana Appoints Jonathan Cyr Vice President of Product Management

Cyr has twenty-plus years' experience in architecting enterprise solutions for the IT Operations Management (ITOM) market. For the past seven years, his focus has been on hybrid cloud and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) services, primarily at Dell EMC and John Hancock. Prior to Dell EMC, he spent 14 years at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise in product line management and customer success delivering solutions for the ITOM Software market. In addition, Cyr served for more than 11 years as a 242nd Engineering Battalion Officer in the Connecticut Army National Guard, where he led a 140 soldier combat engineering company supporting domestic and international relief missions.

Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana said, "Jon's hands-on expertise in creating solutions for hybrid cloud is strengthening our executive leadership team. Having worked with Jon at Dell, I have seen him anticipate the needs of Hybrid IT customers and create innovative solutions. We are fortunate to have Jon, as we continue to help our Global 2000 customers and partners use our high-fidelity data analytics to plan and optimize their hybrid cloud migrations and reduce cloud cost by 20% or more."

Shaikh also noted, "with Virtana Platform, IT professionals do not need to worry about the sprawl of disconnected duct-taped point tools. We are simplifying the complexity of hybrid IT environments so our customers can accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Our hard work has already started to pay off, Virtana was recently named one of the coolest cloud companies by CRN and a top 10 player keeping public cloud costs under control by Business Insider ."

Cyr said, "Just moving workloads to the public cloud doesn't necessarily help enterprises. The biggest mistake that some CIOs make is to start shifting applications really fast to the cloud, thinking they can retire on-premises infrastructure and gain cost efficiencies. But as they begin to migrate they often find the unexpected costs and application dependencies that prevent these realizations. Virtana is uniquely positioned to solve hybrid IT challenges before they go to the cloud with precise observability, it is all about the high-fidelity data. It is why I am excited to join a company that is in the right place at the right time. The Virtana Platform's know before you go approach is completely in line with my vision—and I am truly excited to work with Kash again, and his clarity and drive to accelerate the growth of this business."

Cyr's concerns about shifting to the public cloud too quickly without proper planning were recently confirmed by a survey of 350 IT decision makers. The survey revealed that while less than 20% of enterprise applications have been moved from on-site data centers to the public cloud, most enterprises (95%) say they have moved some applications to the cloud, but not without difficulty. Seventy-two percent (72%) of the enterprises surveyed had to move one or more of their migrated applications or workloads back on-premises. Not every workload works best in the cloud, IT organizations need to choose the best environment for each application workload to optimize infrastructure and workloads.

To solve these challenges, IT organizations need a single observability platform for hybrid IT digital operations, including Infrastructure Performance Monitoring (IPM), Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), Cloud Financial Management (Fin Ops), and Cloud Migration segments, with flexible consumption both on-premises and in the public cloud. Virtana Platform is simplifying the complexity of hybrid IT environments with a single cloud-agnostic platform across all of these segment categories. The $30B ITOM Software market is ripe for disruption, and Virtana is uniquely positioned for success.

Cyr has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Connecticut School of Business, and an MBA from Sacred Heart University, learning from some of the best business leaders, such as adjunct professor Jack Welch. Outside of work and away from technology, Cyr and his wife, Tracy, are kept busy with their two teenagers, Kendall and Tyler. On most weekends you can find Cyr on the sidelines of soccer fields where his kids play competitive club soccer. When soccer is not in season, he and his family are avid skiers, having lived in Europe, and in the summers, you can find him relaxing on Cape Cod cycling, fishing, crabbing and clamming.

---

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

Follow Virtana for industry insights on Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana : #KnowBeforeYouGo

SOURCE Virtana