Virtana Celebrated for Culture and HR Leadership with Three Comparably Awards

Company honored for commitment to employees with people-first leadership and supportive culture

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, announced today that Comparably, a workplace insights technology company, has named Virtana the recipient of three awards for Q3 2022. Awards include Happiest Employees, Best Company Compensation and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Comparably's national awards program recognizes companies of all sizes for their strong leadership in fostering an inclusive environment for every employee.

These achievements showcase Virtana's commitment to its employees and culture through the company's five core behaviors – one of them being a focus on people-first leadership. The company's growth is also reinforced through Virtana's employee reviews on Comparably and Glassdoor, giving high praise to the corporate culture, benefits and CEO approval. In the last year, Virtana has expanded its HR team and efforts with a focus on:

Allocating time and resources for professional development and feedback

Adding holidays to include week long "Winter Reset"

Expanding its wellness program to include mental wellness and culture building events for its remote workforce

Aligning on a more proactive approach to improving diversity and recognizing employee contributions at company-wide meetings

"We're honored to be recognized by Comparably for our strong culture and commitment to our employees for a second consecutive quarter," said Kimberly Perryman, VP of People at Virtana. "Our employees truly believe in our core behaviors – one of them being putting people first and practicing servant leadership."

Kimberly continued: "Being awarded for the Happiest Employees proves that we practice what we teach and listen to the needs of all our employees. I'm grateful to be a part of a company that values our team, takes action to show we value our team and spends a significant amount of time and thoughtfulness in finding ways to continuously enhance our culture."

In response to the Comparably question to "Briefly describe your overall experience at your company," Virtana employees responded: "The vibe is very positive and collaborative. Flexibility with remote work is very helpful"; "It is great to be working at a company with a gender-diverse executive leadership team"; "Our CEO comes from an underprivileged background. This is inspiring for us and gives us the confidence that anyone can be successful."

Each year, Comparably celebrates companies and leaders that are deemed the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – employees. Winners are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including: Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, Perks & Benefits and more. Winning an annual Comparably Award is based entirely on employee feedback.

"Our data shows that the happiest employees are often those who feel valued by their employers through a variety of factors like competitive compensation, clear goals, work-life balance and a general excitement working for their organizations," said Comparably co-founder/CEO, Jason Nazar. "The top-rated companies on our annual list succeed at meeting the needs of their workers across these very important factors."

Comparably also awarded Virtana Best Culture and Best Company for Women in 2021 and named Kash Shaikh Best CEO for Women and Diversity in Q2 2022.

